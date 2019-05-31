Energy Department Recognizes Quad for 50001 Ready Achievement

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) 50001 Ready program, managed by DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, recognized Quad, a marketing solutions provider, for attaining 50001 Ready status at its West Allis facility in Wisconsin in February 2019. 50001 Ready provides a self-paced, no-cost way for organizations to build a culture of structured energy improvement that leads to deeper and more sustained energy savings.

Quad's West Allis facility creates special interest publications using its web offset, sheet-fed digital print capabilities along with advanced finishing techniques. Its 720 staff members handle press room, printing, finishing, binding, maintenance, storage, and distribution operations at the 912,000 square-foot facility. Quad maintains a strong, continuous improvement culture and now incorporates ISO 50001 principles into its efforts.

The option to self-assess and declare 50001 Ready status appealed to Quad management as a first step toward ISO 50001 certification. The company plans to have additional facilities pursue 50001 Ready and eventually ISO 50001 certification. Next in the queue are two more facilities in Wisconsin and one in the State of New York. The consistency provided by the 50001 Ready Navigator will ensure energy management activities at Quad are compatible between facilities.

As the 50001 Ready process gains traction across Quad’s facilities and its demonstrated value grows, the initiative is likely to spread across the enterprise. To the extent that 50001 Ready and ISO 50001 protocols embed robust energy management systems and procedures into daily operations and reporting, the energy team is expecting to observe and replicate continuous improvement throughout their facilities.

Learn more about how Quad earned 50001 Ready status.