Two Rivers (OTCQB: TURV) Announces Delay with Mergers

DENVER, Colorado, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Rivers Water & Farming Company (“Two Rivers” OTCQB: TURV) announced on February 25, 2019 a potential purchase of three hemp-focused businesses – Vaxa Global, LLC; Ekstrak Labs LLC and Gramz Holdings, LLC (together referred to as “Merged Companies”), from the owner of the Merged Companies, EASBY Land & Cattle Company, LLC.



The previously announced acquisitions of the Merged Companies are on track for a single closing. However, the anticipated date of closure before June 1, 2019 is not achievable. A new anticipated date for closing is on or before July 31, 2019.

The Merged Companies will reposition the Two Rivers strategically to pursue the seed to sale hemp farming, CBD extraction and consumer products business with immediate impact during 2019. The farming operation depends on Two Rivers’ land and water rights with the Merged Companies providing a source of immediate revenue.

About Vaxa Global, LLC

Vaxa Global, LLC ( www.vaxaglobal.com ) distributes Canadian grown patented-processed hemp for CBD extraction within the United States to states that are approved to extract CBD. Vaxa hemp is 100% organic, non-GMO, solvent free, THC free, 100% food-grade edible, and has the Canadian Department of Agriculture Hemp Seal of Approval. Vaxa plans to expand their agricultural activities to the Western United States. Vaxa Global has transitioned from one of the first industrial hemp distributors/farmers/manufactures from Canada into the US. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, GRAMZ, is known for high quality hemp and CBD products.

About Ekstrak Labs, LLC

Ekstrak Labs, LLC. ( www.ekstraklabs.com ) is an emerging company in the extraction industry, dedicated to creating high quality extraction labs around the United States. Eskstrak builds state-of-the-art facilities with machinery that is proven to deliver optimal extraction results. Eskstrak offers joint venture partnerships for brand diversification into various products that are top performers in the marketplace. Ekstrak’s R&D division creates innovative product line for our affiliated brands as well as white label wholesale products.

About Gramz Holdings, LLC

Gramz Holdings, LLC ( www.getgramz.com ) is a leading supplier, and first-to-market Nature’s Whole Spectrum™, natural whole plant compounds in delivery systems committed to maintaining the composition of the plant’s natural source and state. Gramz™ was founded to honor and respect the true medicinal and therapeutic value of hemp’s whole plant composition. Through their commitment to providing research-based products that maintain the integrity of their natural source, Gramz™ continuously evolves as technology presents itself, and educates people on the fundamental benefits of whole plant compounds. Gramzs™ products include Gramz Whole Plant Matrix™ Sublingual Drops and Gramz Herbal Topical and Gramz, with R&D in progress for pain relief, sleep and anxiety products as well as pet-health-based products.

About Two Rivers

Two Rivers ( www.2riverswater.com ) assembles its water assets by acquiring land with senior water rights. Two Rivers focuses on development and redevelopment of infrastructure for water management and delivery. Water is one of the most basic, core assets. Two Rivers’ first area of focus is in the Huerfano-Cucharas river basin in southeastern Colorado. Two Rivers’ long-term strategy focuses on the value of our water assets and how to monetize water for the benefit of its stakeholders, including communities near where its water assets are located. Currently, Two Rivers is focused on expanding their agriculture activity through growing hemp along with development and rehabilitation of its water assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statement due to numerous factors, including Two Rivers’ potential inability to complete the proposed acquisition and the inherent uncertainties associated with developing and acquiring land and water resources. There can be no assurance that Two Rivers will be able to operate in accordance with its business plans. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Two Rivers assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company

info@2riverswater.com

