Anvia Holdings Corporation comments on the recent promotional activity pursuant to OTC Markets’ request

Ridgefield Park, NJ, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anvia Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: ANVV) (the “Company” or “Anvia Holdings”), a technology company that creates comprehensive, turnkey software and consulting solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, was notified by OTC Markets (“OTC”) on May 29, 2019 of recent trading and promotional activity concerning ANVV common stock.



On May 29, 2019 the Company’s effected trading activity recorded a share volume of 120,490 common shares, compared to the Company’s 30-day trading average of 28,656 common shares.

The source of the promotional activity was MJ Capital, LLC and PennyStockLocks, LLC, whom were paid $10,000 USD by ACN (Awareness Consulting Network) LLC. The content of the promotional activity, an email newsletter titled “Add ANVV to the top of your watchlist. Revenues up over +9,300pct + Plans to uplist to Nasdaq” essentially encouraged investors to purchase ANVV shares. Where the content of the email may in part have described the nature of our business, we caution potential investors not to rely on these promotional and speculative statements and claims, touting future performance, anticipated trajectories of our stock price, or urging investors to take action immediately.

The Company advises potential investors that they should only rely on information provided by the Company, which manages internally all investor relations, marketing and corporate communications. More preciously, for information about the Company investors should go to the Company's website at www.anviaholdings.com. The Company directs interested investors to rely on information contained on this website, through our press releases, and / or our filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, together with advice from an independent and qualified financial advisor to see if an investment in Anvia is suitable for their circumstances.

Further, the Company conducted an internal inquiry with the our management, directors, control persons, and third-party marketing, investor relations, and consulting service providers, and we confirm no parties were involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation, distribution, or payment of said promotional materials. The Company had no knowledge of the promotional materials until notified by OTC Markets’ Issuer Compliance Team which monitors and enforces OTC Market’s Promotion Policies.

Further, to the Company’s knowledge, no controlling shareholders, shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities, have not, directly or indirectly, authorized or been involved in any way, including payment to a third-party, with the creation or distribution of these promotional materials; and that the neither the Company, its officers, directors, nor any controlling shareholders, have sold or purchased any shares in the open market within the past 90 days.

The Company approves the activities and content of all marketing and investor relations activities carried out by our inhouse team and 3rd party service providers, and in doing so will continue to comply with SEC, FINRA and OTC Markets guidelines and best practices. In this regard, the Company has current and ongoing agreements with the following: Alliance Equity Capital Group Inc. (compensated 240,000 restricted stock over a 12 month period), The Cervelle Group (compensated USD 1,899 per month, 5 month contract for media coverage on Stock Investor Daily), and our inhouse marketing and investor relation activities (including USD 100,000 media buy managed by Hottest Media Inc. compensated USD !0,000 for media management services).

The Company has used convertible notes as instruments to raise approximately USD 1,600,000 in the past 6 months. The table highlights the summary of these notes and details are provided in latest 10Q filings with Securities and Exchange Commission.

Date of Issue Party Principle Amount Number of Commitment



Shares Price Issued Maturity/Settlement date Conversion Terms November 15, 2018 EMA Financial, LLC $ 250,000 31,250 $ 1.00 May 10, 2019, settled. 60% of the lowest closing bid or traded price during 25 trading days immediately preceding Issuance or Conversion Date November 29, 2018 Labrys Fund, LP $ 660,000 120,000 $ 1.03 May 24, 2019, settled. 60% of the lowest closing bid or traded price during 25 trading days immediately preceding Issuance or Conversion Date January 15, 2019 TFK Investments, LLC $ 110,000 20,000 $ 0.94 July 15, 2019 60% of the lowest closing bid or traded price during 25 trading days immediately preceding Issuance or Conversion Date February 19, 2019 Power UP Lending Group LTD $ 103,000 N/A August 19, 2019 65% of the lowest closing bid or traded price during 25 trading days immediately preceding Issuance or Conversion Date March 15, 2019 FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund, LLC $ 150,000 19,480 $ 2.69 September 15, 2019 60% of the lowest closing bid or traded price during 25 trading days immediately preceding Issuance or Conversion Date March 15, 2019 Crown Bridge Partners, LLC $ 110,000 20,000 $ 2.69 September 15, 2019 60% of the lowest closing bid or traded price during 25 trading days immediately preceding Issuance or Conversion Date March 15, 2019 Auctus Fund FUND, LLC $ 250,000 32,467 $ 2.69 September 15, 2019 60% of the lowest closing bid or traded price during 25 trading days immediately preceding Issuance or Conversion Date

As of today, none of these notes have been able to convert. Restricted shares were issued to each of the providers with exception of Power Up as part of the transactions and can be deposited under rule 144. The shares were issued as commitment shares to the providers. These are shares that even in the event of full settlement they can keep and deposit to trade them in the open market.

Anvia Holdings Corporation is a global technology and education service company. The company is established with the mission to make potential growth accessible and sustainable. Anvia Holdings Corporation trades on the OTCQB under the symbol ANVV.

For further information, please visit www.anviaholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.\

SOURCE: Anvia Holdings Corporation

Contact: support@anviaholdings.com

Phone: 323 713 3244

