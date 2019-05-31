UNITA receives Savimbi remains

Andulo, ANGOLA, May 31 - The remains of UNITA's founding leader Jonas Savimbi were formally handed over to the family and party leaders on Friday in town of Andulo, central Bié province.,

The Government removed the remains from the military unit in Cariongo (Andulo) and delivered them to the family.

On Tuesday, the Minister of State and head of Security Affairs Office of President, Pedro Sebastião, denounced that UNITA prevented its representatives from receiving the remains of Jonas Savimbi in Andulo, which prompted the commission to keep them in a local military unit.

The Inspector General of Health Ministry, Miguel Oliveira, in representation of the Government, handed over the bones to Durão Sacaita Savimbi, who represented the family, and Ernesto Mulato (UNITA).

UNITA spokesman, Alcides Sakala, who also attended the ceremony said that the deadlock has been overcome.

He added that conditions have been created for the funeral to take place on Saturday in the Lopitanga locality.

The politician praised the head of State, João Lourenço, for receiving Thursday the leader of UNITA, Isaías Samacuva, to "restore the truth of the programme, as initially planned."

Jonas Savimbi died on February 22, 2002, in Lucusse, eastern Moxico province and buried at Luena cemetery.

On 31 February, 2019, the remains of the former UNITA leader were exhumed for the collection of samples for DNA testing.

The tests were conducted by the Laboratory of Genetics of the Faculty of Medicine of the Agostinho Neto University, National Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Portugal and the Institute of Legal Medicine of Argentina.

The Multi-sector Commission comprises members of the Government, representatives of Jonas Savimbi family and UNITA party.

