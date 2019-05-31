Rafarma: Now “Growing” More Than Ever!

Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAFARMA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. “OTC:(RAFA)”, a Wyoming Corporation, is pleased to announce approval of its application for farming cannabis in Slovenia through its wholly-owned subsidiary (Green Drop D.O.O.). The Application was one of only three accepted and approved by the Ministry Of Agriculture, Economy And Food Of Slovenia. This year, Rafarma will be cultivating two fields of cannabis to be used exclusively for Rafarma’s products. Rafarma already had 3,000 square meters of cannabis farming land and has just acquired an additional 7,000 square meters from partner companies. Rafarma plants the seeds at a distance of 2m so that plants are well ventilated and have a place to grow. A new irrigation system has been installed to maintain production during summer.



Rafarma Cannabis Field in Slovenia



Additional Rafarma Cannabis Fields in Slovenia





Rafarma expects to raise approximately 20,000 seedlings in the month of June. The yield will be about 8,000 peaks, of which approximately 70% of the CDB resin can be obtained. The fields will be harvested in August of this year.

Rafarma is rolling out new products which it expects will achieve substantial growth in shareholder value and bring additional satisfaction to our loyal customers. These new, wholly-owned production fields will bring higher quality and lower costs to Rafarma’s line of hemp tea, CBD resin, CBD oil, CBD crystals, CBD balms, liposomes and CBD gel.

“Demand for the company’s products with Cannabis increases at an incredible rate. Rafarma has prepared to meet this demand with these new cannabis growing fields. The company is currently under negotiation to purchase additional land in the surrounding areas”, according to Rafarma CEO Srečo Bojt.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

RAFARMA

307-920-0161

/EIN News/ --

Attachments



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.