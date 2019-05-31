Palm Springs boutique hotels offer sizzling deals for the summer

The crowds are gone, the deals are hot

/EIN News/ -- Palm Springs, California, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

For the ultimate getaway, consider L'Horizon Resort and Spa's luxurious summer package, valid June 1 through Sept. 30: two nights in a Deluxe Bungalow, a bottle of champagne, and late check-out, all arranged by L'Horizon's brand ambassador, for $739.



A charming, historic boutique Palm Springs resort and home to the iconic El Mirasol Mexican Restaurant and bar, this quaint spot features 21 well-appointed rooms, heated pool, Jacuzzi, room service and is located walking distance from downtown shopping, dining and nightlife. Join us for our summer nights featuring summer deals from packages to discounted rates. Valid May 28, 2019 - Thursday August 29, 2019.









If you can't get enough of the sun, there's no better place to spend the summer than in Palm Springs — and it's even better when you score a hot deal.

Several independently-owned Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels are offering summer specials valid during week and weekend stays. At the newly-reimagined Mykonos Desert Suites, guests who book for two nights between June 1 and August 31 get a third night free. Under new management, the hotel has been partially-upgraded with new features like a heated pool, free WiFi, Roku TVs, and more.

For the ultimate getaway, consider L'Horizon Resort and Spa's luxurious summer package, valid June 1 through Sept. 30: two nights in a Deluxe Bungalow, a bottle of champagne, and late check-out, all arranged by L'Horizon's brand ambassador, for $739.

Escape Palm Springs, a gay men's clothing optional resort, offers its lowest rates of the year during July and August, with the added bonus of a third night at 50% off. Right next door, the Triangle Inn Palm Springs, also a men’s clothing optional resort, offers a fourth night free June 1st through September 15th, 2019, and offers Studio Suites for $99 per night (excluding holidays).

La Maison helps guests stay cool while saving money — from June 1 through August 29, guests who take advantage of reduced summer rates for a minimum of two nights, Sunday through Thursday, receive two complimentary Palm Springs Aerial Tramway tickets, a $51 value.

At A Place in the Sun Garden Hotel, it's all about your perfect trip. Want to visit Palm Springs during the week? Enjoy a 33 percent discount Sunday through Thursday. Prefer a weekend vacation? Receive a 20 percent discount on Friday and Saturday stays. All guests booking rooms for three days or longer earn a 33 percent discount.

For more information on these specials and any exclusions, as well as deals at the Bearfoot Inn, Los Arboles Hotel, The Weekend Palm Springs, Alcazar Palm Springs, The Triangle Inn Palm Springs, and The Monkey Tree Hotel, visit the Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels website.

About Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels is a consortium of independently owned boutique hotels, which are an essential part of this desert resort town's uncommon culture and economy. From quirky to charming, mid-century modern to clothing-optional, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has got your stay. Follow the fun on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Attachments

Kimberli Munkres Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels 9094358622 palmspringpreferredsmallhotels@gmail.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.