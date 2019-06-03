eGrove launches Elite mCommerce3.2 - A seasoned off-the-shelf eCommerce mobile app builder with more intuitive features!

Your ideal eCommerce mobile app builder

Elite mCommerce 3.2 is a native eCommerce mobile app builder for both iOS and Android platforms.

Your eCommerce businesses deserve a flexible and robust mobile app on a platform that you prefer and control without being intimidated by your lack of technical skills.” — Krish Govindraj, CEO - eGrove Systems

PARLIN, NEW JERSEY, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eGrove systems, a technology forerunner in the eCommerce web and mobile app development, Digital marketing, and other Enterprise IT services today unveils the latest features of Elite mCommerce 3.2 - a ready-made eCommerce mobile app builder. “We have included those features that will elevate the app-user experience several folds,” says, product manager of eGrove systems. “The consumers are more demanding with their approach in arriving at a purchase decision in this app age. EMC strives to exactly serve them,” he adds.

EMC 3.2 Release Highlights...

This EMC release focuses on improving online shopping experience from a logistics standpoint. Now provide your B2B customers the online ordering experience that is in trend. Display different product pricing based on customer group (like retailers and wholesalers) and product quantity (tier pricing). Customer can find nearby stores from their profile page via navigator through GPS based store selector. You may now restrict customer orders from a particular location.

This release includes secured user registration and login via OTP. Create your own delivery slots based on user location such as area, state, and zip code. Map timings for delivery slots to allow the user to choose as per their preference. Your customers can now input their order delivery instructions. Pay for failed orders feature allows your customers to fulfill their orders for pending or canceled orders. Learn more about your customers through the order feedback/complaints feature.

EMC Core Capabilities...

Elite mCommerce gives retailers an opportunity to build native eCommerce apps - on popular eCommerce platforms. Push notification, seamless data synchronization from your eCommerce store to your mobile app, multi-lingual support, unlimited themes and layouts, flexible payment methods through all popular and secured payment options, best checkout experience through reward options, and omnichannel interaction - text message, call and email are some of the features that engage users at all levels and increase repeat users.

Some of EMC’s value-adding features that contribute to the shifting trends of online shoppers from the web to mobile apps are - Deep linking, Zopim chat integration, App analytics with Google, Customer support - call back feature and App size optimization - facilitating faster app loading and user downloads.

Our mobile app development experts have left no stone unturned with EMC 3.2 to offer you all the functionalities to make your mobile app as an attractive destination for all your users.

About eGrove systems:

eGrove systems is an IT solutions provider and a front runner in the ecommerce space. It is an ISO 9001:2015 QMS and ISO 10002:2014 Customer Satisfaction Management certified organization which has been instrumental in supporting several companies carve their niche in the eCommerce arena. Headquartered in New Jersey, eGrove strives to deliver the best-in-class solutions specific to the client requirements and industry verticals helping them to attain their business goals.



