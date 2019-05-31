WealthManagement.com Announces Finalists for the 2019 Industry Awards

Judges recognize 166 organizations for their outstanding support

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, has announced the finalists for its 2019 Industry Awards, the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. View list of finalists .

A record number of nominations were submitted this year—more than 650 entries were received from 262 companies. One hundred sixty six organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the 71 qualifying categories in this year’s awards program.

The program was expanded in 2019 to include more fintech award categories – including unified (all-in-one) systems, specialized planning, cybersecurity and onboarding/account opening. Individual awards also will be presented for the first time recognizing CMOs at asset managers and broker/dealers, as well as CMOs and CTOs at technology providers.

“The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program recognizes firms that are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors,” said David Armstrong, WealthManagement.com editor-in-chief. “As the landscape for advisors continues to evolve and expand, every area of wealth management is being disrupted by technology. This year we included several new fintech categories that are playing a bigger role in how advisors work with clients and protect their information. The executives making the decisions on investing their firm’s resources in developing new initiatives—as well as communicating their benefits—deserve acknowledgement in their efforts, too, so we expanded our individual executive award categories in 2019 to include CMO of the Year and CTO of the Year.”



The other 2019 award categories are: 401(k) retirement plan support services; compliance law firms; custodians; industry and technology disruptors; family offices; individual RIA firm leaders; industry research providers; insurance firms; non-custodial RIA support platforms; succession/ownership transition services (non-custodian B/Ds); TAMPs; and trusts.

This year, more than 100 companies submitted a nomination for the first time, and 49 of these firms were named finalists. Sixty firms had unique submissions in multiple categories. Leading the way with the most finalist awards were eMoney Advisor, LPL Financial, Fidelity Investments, United Capital Financial Advisors, Morningstar, Advisor Group, Janus Henderson Investors, Orion Advisor Services and SS&C.

Nominees for the 2019 Industry Awards also receive consideration to demo at Finovate Fall (New York), the premier tech event with 1,500+ senior fintech attendees, 80+ demos from tech innovators and 270+ firms represented, as well as the opportunity to promote their firms at the WealthManagement.com 2019 Thrive Awards, a new annual program designed to celebrate America’s fastest-growing advisors taking place October 16-18 in Las Vegas. The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards , Finovate and the Thrive Awards are all part of Informa.

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry will determine the WealthManagement.com 2019 Industry Award winners, who will be announced at a black-tie gala event on September 12, 2019 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

