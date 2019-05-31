Artshine Introduces Artshine in a box Visual Art Subscription

Innovative social enterprise launches Canada-wide mail-home art subscription service

/EIN News/ -- Artshine, along with sister non-profit organization Arts4All, is an innovative mobile art social enterprise. Together, Artshine and Arts4All are devoted to creating a community where participation in the arts is available to people of all levels of income, education, ability or life circumstances.

Founded in 2015 by Paul Field in Kitchener, Ontario, Artshine’s original program, taught by instructors who are artists themselves, offers educational mobile art classes that visit schools to help students build their arts knowledge, skills and confidence. Thousands of children have participated in Artshine programs, many of them returning for subsequent sessions. Their feedback, along with that of their parents, has fuelled the creation of the Artshine in a box initiative. By expanding their offering with the launch of this new monthly subscription service, kids across Canada will be able to experience Artshine’s enriching art lessons in the comfort of their own home, throughout the year.

Artshine’s unique program mirrors the elementary school curriculum by teaching students about the creative process, critical analysis, and the principles and elements of design. Students use their imagination, practice a range of techniques, and experiment with a variety of mediums. As they practice self-expression and reflection, students work through emotions, form opinions and analyze work as they learn about Canadian art, Indigenous art, and art from around the world.

With this new subscription model, families will receive an art kit each month that explores a different theme and art medium and includes an online video, and printed tutorial in English and French. Subscribers will receive creative and engaging lessons featuring drawing, pastels, painting, 3D pens, and much more.

“We are thrilled to have the chance to positively impact the lives of even more people through art,” says Field. Paul’s career before founding Artshine, as a social worker with at-risk youth, inspired him to want to provide individuals with a healthy outlet to express their emotions, build self-confidence, and cope with the adversities that life may throw their way. His experience in youth engagement, social work and arts education inspired him to create this innovative self-funding social-enterprise model.

With the social enterprise model, profits from Artshine’s paid programming are put back into the community through non-profit, Arts4All, in the form of scholarships, subsidized and free art programs for people living with disabilities, seniors’ communities, as well as underprivileged and at-risk youth.

With the Artshine in a box “Get one, Give one” model, with every monthly subscription, Artshine plans to donate one lesson to a child who would otherwise not have access to these types of opportunities; enhancing the quality of life of at-risk and underprivileged individuals by enhancing their education, improving their confidence, and enabling them to express themselves through art.

ABOUT ARTSHINE

Artshine is a fast-growing Canadian social enterprise, offering mobile art classes and visual arts subscription services. The primary focus of their program is in schools, with lunch-time and after-school programming, but also includes summer camps, birthday parties, corporate team building events, and adult-focused Artshine n’ Wine/Brew events. They are based in Kitchener, Ontario but in-school programs run throughout Ontario and Montreal. For more information visit www.artshine.ca.

ABOUT ARTS4ALL

Arts4All is a Canadian non-profit arts organization. Together, Artshine and Arts4All are devoted to creating a community where participation in the arts is available to people of all levels of income, education, ability or life circumstances. Arts4All offers sponsorships, subsidized and free programming to provide inclusive arts experiences for seniors, underprivileged, incarcerated and at-risk individuals, and people living with disabilities. For more information visit www.arts4allunlimited.org.

