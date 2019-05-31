Concurrent Technologies Corporation to Continue Cybersecurity Support to the Marine Corps through $2 Million Contract Modification

Option Period Award Brings Total Current Contract Value to $4.24 Million

/EIN News/ -- Johnstown, PA, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) a contract modification to continue to provide functional and technical programmatic support for securing the Marine Corps’ Facility Related Control Systems (FRCS). This is the first of two option periods on the original contract that was awarded in March 2018. This task order runs through March 2020.



CTC and a small business subcontractor offer highly specialized technical, analytical, and investigative resources and expertise in FRCS and comprehensive assessment services. They have been protecting assets, facilities, and infrastructure across the Department of Defense for decades.



“This award represents CTC’s commitment to, and excellence in, providing program management, technical solutions, and policy expertise in the emerging field of Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We are proud to continue to support the Marine Corps in this critical area.”



FRCS includes utility, fire suppression, and access control systems that are associated with the operation of an Installation. The CTC team is providing a broad scope of programmatic support to include: business process reengineering; data analysis and policy support; assessments; communication and outreach; inventorying and accounting; and community of practice support.



“CTC’s continued efforts in this area will help provide efficient and cyber-secure facilities for the nation’s Marines and their families and we are happy to provide our expertise for this critical function,” said Dave Becker, CTC Program Manager.

The cumulative contract value with the original and two option periods is $6.2 million.



Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We support our clients’ core mission objectives with customized solutions and strive to exceed expectations. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.



