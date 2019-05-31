Concurrent Technologies Corporation Awarded $7.6 Million Contract Modification for Marine Corps Energy Program Support

Competitively Bid Task Order Increases Current Contract Value to $12.4 Million

/EIN News/ -- Johnstown, PA, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) a contract modification worth $7.6 million; it exercises the first option year on a previously awarded contract for services to support Marine Corps’ Energy Security requirements. CTC won the original prime contract in September 2018 and is working with five small business subcontractors.



“CTC is proud to provide critical energy program support to the MCICOM,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “This contract award provides validation of CTC’s best-in-class capabilities for delivering energy program and project development/execution support within the Department of Defense.”



Through its role as prime contractor, CTC will support the Marine Corps’ efforts across the enterprise (i.e. Headquarters Marine Corps, regions, and installations). Each level of the organization possesses unique challenges in addressing the Marine Corps’ objectives to meet energy reliability, resilience and efficiency requirements. At the headquarters level, this support will help to integrate all policy and program development activities to ensure policies are updated and compatible with existing Marine Corps energy security objectives. This support will also assist MCICOM regional and installation-level commands in developing and implementing projects that enhance the resilience of Marine Corps installations while reducing the operating cost of facilities. Examples include identification of potential infrastructure upgrades, conducting energy audits, analysis of Mission Assurance Assessments, and development of projects to close gaps identified by those assessments.



“CTC and its partners look forward to continuing our efforts, which result in greater energy resilience and increased mission effectiveness at Marine Corps Installations world-wide,” said Dustin Olson, CTC Program Manager.



This task order, which was competitively solicited via the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS), is expected to run through March 2020. This first contract option year is funded at $7.6 million, bringing the total value of the original contract and this option to $12.4 million. The cumulative value of the original contract and all four option years is $36 million.



Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We support our clients’ core mission objectives with customized solutions and strive to exceed expectations. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Attachment

Dianne Frye DeLisa Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-248-7608 delisad@ctc.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.