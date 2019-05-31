Metal Roofing Inspiration EBook Debuts

Get inspired! The Metal Roofing Alliance and Green Builder Media are proud to present the Metal Roofing Inspiration Book.

Lake City, Colo., May 31, 2019

Beautiful, sustainable, durable, energy efficient … from all perspectives, metal roofs are the best choice for today’s high-performance homes--and in many areas of the country, the only choice.









Just one of the many metal roofs featured in this look book.









Metal Roofs have proven themselves in storm after storm, fire after fire, to be a stalwart defense against disaster. They also happen to be stunning. This ebook includes examples of sustainable roofs options available today.





These beautiful projects are backdropped with useful information, including:





The harrowing hurricane story that won the Metal Roofing Alliance’s Top Survivor award

The true cost of metal versus asphalt roofing

Environmental upsides of metal roofs

5 metal roofing myths dispelled

How metal roofing works in tandem with energy-efficiency goals and renewables

The role of metal roofs as a strategic defense against wildfires

How to pick a quality metal roof

The role of HOAs in encouraging defensible home strategies that include metal roofing





This resource is available for free download here.







Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 5135320185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

