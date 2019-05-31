Metal Roofing Inspiration EBook Debuts
Get inspired! The Metal Roofing Alliance and Green Builder Media are proud to present the Metal Roofing Inspiration Book.
/EIN News/ --Lake City, Colo., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Beautiful, sustainable, durable, energy efficient … from all perspectives, metal roofs are the best choice for today’s high-performance homes--and in many areas of the country, the only choice.
|
Metal Roofs have proven themselves in storm after storm, fire after fire, to be a stalwart defense against disaster. They also happen to be stunning. This ebook includes examples of sustainable roofs options available today.
These beautiful projects are backdropped with useful information, including:
- The harrowing hurricane story that won the Metal Roofing Alliance’s Top Survivor award
- The true cost of metal versus asphalt roofing
- Environmental upsides of metal roofs
- 5 metal roofing myths dispelled
- How metal roofing works in tandem with energy-efficiency goals and renewables
- The role of metal roofs as a strategic defense against wildfires
- How to pick a quality metal roof
- The role of HOAs in encouraging defensible home strategies that include metal roofing
This resource is available for free download here.
Attachments
Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 5135320185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.