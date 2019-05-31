There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,044 in the last 365 days.

Metal Roofing Inspiration EBook Debuts

Get inspired! The Metal Roofing Alliance and Green Builder Media are proud to present the Metal Roofing Inspiration Book.

Lake City, Colo., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Beautiful, sustainable, durable, energy efficient … from all perspectives, metal roofs are the best choice for today’s high-performance homes--and in many areas of the country, the only choice.

Just one of the many metal roofs featured in this look book.


Metal Roofs have proven themselves in storm after storm, fire after fire, to be a stalwart defense against disaster. They also happen to be stunning. This ebook includes examples of sustainable roofs options available today.

These beautiful projects are backdropped with useful information, including:

  • The harrowing hurricane story that won the Metal Roofing Alliance’s Top Survivor award
  • The true cost of metal versus asphalt roofing
  • Environmental upsides of metal roofs
  • 5 metal roofing myths dispelled
  • How metal roofing works in tandem with energy-efficiency goals and renewables
  • The role of metal roofs as a strategic defense against wildfires
  • How to pick a quality metal roof
  • The role of HOAs in encouraging defensible home strategies that include metal roofing


This resource is available for free download here.



