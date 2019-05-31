Battery Energy Storage Market Radar 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Energy Storage Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global battery energy storage industry is predicted to have double-digit growth, and this will be driven by both front of the meter and behind the meter applications. Falling battery costs, increased grid modernization initiatives, rapid growth in variable renewable energy generation, participation of battery storage in various wholesale electricity markets, government incentives, and the trend towards self-consumption are driving the demand for battery energy storage systems.

The Radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the Radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the Radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The author analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the Radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Many battery manufacturers are beginning to incorporate energy intelligence into storage systems and are unlocking multiple revenue opportunities by allowing energy storage systems at the customer site to participate in the local energy market. The major growth opportunities can be derived from the residential and the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar storage market, which is poised to accelerate. This is because business models such as community energy trading and energy storage-as-a-service are expected to be the key driving factors.



Key Issues Addressed

What are innovative offerings of companies?

What are their strengths and opportunities for the future?

What is the rationale behind each company's position in the radar?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Battery Energy Storage Market



3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

Tesla

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Sonnen

VARTA Storage

Panasonic

BYD

SOLARWATT

Leclanche

Kokam

Redflow

SMA

Younicos

SENEC

Saft

Moixa

Powervault

Enphase

redT energy

IBC Solar

JLM Energy

NEC Energy Solutions

Sungrow

Akasol

ViZn Energy

Primus Power

Ecoult

4. The Last Word



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dzapw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Battery Technology, Energy Storage



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.