India Managed Security Services Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2022
In 2017, the Indian MSS market recorded a growth of 27.9% on a YoY basis. The MSS market witnessed a growth in the uptake of services because of the increased digitization and the expanding landscape of advanced threats.
The Indian Government continued to focus on the move toward Digital India' and emphasized on the rising need to make the digital platforms cyber safe. Internet penetration in India is on the upswing, and there is a constant need to keep digital government records safe. As MSSPs are now being engaged to manage security needs, they are offering on-premises, remote, and hybrid deployment models. They are also introducing advanced solutions, based on artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, for faster threat detection and remediation.
Uptake of cyber security solutions by SMBs remained limited, with a slow adoption of MSSP services. SMBs continue to face challenges due to the constantly changing technology landscape, lack of skilled cybersecurity professionals, and limited budget to invest in advanced solutions.
India continues to face a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals which often causes firms to outsource their security needs.
In 2017, CPE-based MMS services remained the largest contributor with a market share of approximately 70%. This segment is expected to maintain a healthy growth rate and record a strong CAGR from 2017 to 2022. HSS, meanwhile, achieved a higher growth than the MMS segment.
Large enterprises continued to dominate the MSS market with a share of 90.3%, while the remaining came from SMBs. However, SMBs recorded a growth rate higher than large enterprises.
Some of the key participants in the market were Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, DXC Technology, BT, and IBM. The top three market participants occupied a market share of more than 35.0%. There are several small cybersecurity companies in the Indian market which receive active financial support from the Indian Government.
Demand mainly came from verticals, such as BFSI, government, and others (pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, and energy).
By 2022, the Indian MSS market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.9%. The MSS market will witness growth due to the demand for advanced, real-time, automated security solutions. With increasing focus on advanced security areas, such as identity and access management, threat intelligence, and cloud security, the demand for MSS solutions is expected to increase.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Managed Security Services Types
- Market Overview - Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Geographical Coverage
2. Forecasts and Trends
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment
3. Market Share and Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Environment
4. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Outsourcing of Security Operations
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Shift to the Cloud and from CAPEX to OPEX
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Large Enterprises' Preference for Insourcing
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Increasing Demand for Advanced Security Services
- 4 Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
5. Managed Security Services - Vendor Analysis
- Availability and Completeness of Managed Security Services Offerings
- Country/Region Legend for Security Operation Centers
- IBM Security
- Tata Communications
- List of Security Services and Vendor Partnerships
- List of MSSP Pricing Models in APAC
6. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- BT
- DXC Technology
- IBM
- Tata Communications
- Tech Mahindra
- Wipro
