Stitch Fix to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that Katrina Lake, founder and CEO of Stitch Fix, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Monday, June 10 at 11:30 A.M. ET.



/EIN News/ -- A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients, through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since our founding, we’ve helped millions of men, women, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories, hand-selected by Stitch Fix stylists and delivered to our clients’ homes.

