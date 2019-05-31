Protective Clothing Market by Material Type, Application, End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polyamide, and PBI), Application (Thermal, Chemical, and Visibility), End-Use Industry (Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Mining) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size of protective clothing is projected to reach USD 11,900.0 million by 2024, from USD 8,785.0 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3%, between 2019 and 2024.



The growth of the protective clothing market is primarily triggered by the rising demand from the construction and manufacturing industries. Manufacturers and construction laborers are instructed to wear protective clothing due to risky working conditions during repair, demolition, maintenance, painting, land clearing, earth moving, grading, drilling, blasting, concreting, among other activities. The government rules and regulations for worker safety and protection in other industries are also expected to enhance the growth of the protective clothing market.

Protective clothing was introduced before the 14th century, as a shield of strong fibers, which was worn during wars. This clothing is now designed for protection against environmental hazards faced during various industrial activities, such as construction and oil exploration. It is developed according to the requirements of specific applications. It is manufactured using high-performance materials to enhance its properties.



For instance, polybenzimidazole (PBI) is combined with aramid and other high-performance fibers to enhance its physical properties. Protective clothing is used in applications where safety and protection of the wearer are required. Apart from safety and protection, the clothing must also provide comfort, mobility, and flexibility.



The global and regional players have sizable shares in the protective clothing market. Key players of the market are focusing on strategies such as new product launch, expansion, and acquisition to expand their business globally and cater to a wide range of end customers.



The key market players profiled in the report include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Ansell Limited (Australia), 3M Company (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Kimberly Clark Corp. (US), Lakeland Industries Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Royal Tencate NV (Netherlands), Sioen Industries (Belgium), and W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. (US) that account for large shares.

