Global Transportation and Logistics Industry Outlook, 2019 Report

The global economic environment for 2018 faced headwinds due to trade wars, higher oil import costs, and interest rate hikes. The growth of the global economy in 2019 will be subdued, as trade tensions remain elevated, with emerging markets experiencing substantial financial market pressures. The global trade slowdown, further fuelled with capacity and cost pressure and regulatory compliance, concerns logistics industry participants.



In 2019, shipping lines will prepare in large for compliance with the IMO 2020 sulfur regulations, impacting contract terms, demolition of fuel-inefficient vessels, disruptions in vessel deployment, and fuel surcharge structures. Industry consolidation is likely to continue with strategic alliances and mergers to facilitate operations at reduced costs through asset sharing.



Slowdown in world trade is expected to hit the air the cargo market's volume growth and yield performance, as freight capacity growth is expected to outstrip demand due to weakened consumer confidence. Rail freight is expected to gain traction, supported by infrastructure development and regional rail network expansion with the increased deployment of transfer hubs powering inter-modal transportation. Tightened capacity, scarcity of workforce due to demographic imbalance, stringent emission regulations, and increasing fuel cost will pose significant challenges for road freight transportation. However, to second sustainability, penetration of emission-free vehicles for long-haul transportation and last-mile deliveries is expected in 2019.



In 2019, logistics industry majors across the value chain are expected to prioritize operational efficiencies, with investments in technology adoption. Freight forwarders that offer innovative online solution offerings in freight matching, custom brokerage, and transportation management solutions are expected to transform the segment with enhanced customer experience.



The warehousing industry is expected to transform significantly with process automation due to the emergence of cross-border eCommerce and increasing demand for integrated supply chain solutions. Rapid growth in the eCommerce market would intensify competition among eCommerce logistics solution providers. Innovation in order fulfillment, delivery models, and value-added services is expected to reshape the last-mile delivery segment.



Research Highlights



This study analyzes these various trends and provides the 2019 growth outlook for the global transportation and logistics industry in terms of size, by region and by industry segments, such as freight transportation, covering ocean freight, air freight, and overland freight; warehousing; freight forwarding; and Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) services. It also covers the stature of technology concepts, infrastructure trends, and opportunities relating to Industry 4.0, emission regulations, cross-border trade, infrastructure modernization, and industry digitalization and their implications for logistics and supply chain service providers.



The specific digital technologies covered include Blockchain, augmented reality, data analytics, drone technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) robotic systems, and 3D printing. This research also identifies the potential disruptive impact of these technologies on logistics segments and predictions concerning freight transportation inefficiencies, urban logistics, emerging business models with IT platforms that enhance process transparency, and supply chain visibility.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH SCOPE AND SEGMENTATION

Research Scope

Logistics Industry Segments

Research Aim and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Background

3. GLOBAL ECONOMIC TRENDS AND OUTLOOK

Top 2018 Global Economic Trends

Top 2019 Global Economic Predictions

Top 2019 Predictions - Advanced Economies

Top 2019 Predictions - Emerging Economies

World GDP Growth Snapshot

World's 20 Fastest-Growing Economies in 2018 and 2019

4. GLOBAL TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS INDUSTRY - REGIONAL OUTLOOK

Logistics Industry Segments

Top 5 Markets by Size in 2019

Major Logistics Service Providers

New Product/Technology/Service Launches 2019

5. GLOBAL LOGISTICS INDUSTRY SEGMENT OUTLOOK

Industry Segment Outlook - Freight Transportation and Warehousing

Industry Segment Outlook - Freight Forwarding and CEP Market

Air Freight - Traffic Flow

Air Freight - Trade Route and Hubs

Air Freight - Regional Outlook

Ocean Freight - Container Throughput

Ocean Freight - Trade Flow and Trans-shipment Hubs

Overland Freight Transportation - Road and Rail Freight Markets

6. KEY TRENDS TO WATCH - TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS INDUSTRY

Key 2019 Transportation and Logistics Industry Trends

Trends That Will Alter Inter-regional Trade Flow

Trends With Overland Freight Transportation

Trends Aiding Road Freight Market

Ocean Freight Market Trends

Industry Regulations - Measures for Emissions and eMobility

Infrastructure - Trans-Eurasia Connectivity

The emergence of New Routes and Logistics Hubs

Infrastructure - Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T)

Infrastructure - Cross-border eCommerce Logistics Hubs

eCommerce - Logistics Value Chain

eCommerce - Online Store Operators

Cross Border eCommerce - High Growth Performance Across Regions

Business Models - Emerging eCommerce Models

Emerging Service Models in the Logistics Industry Value Chain

Business Modelse - Commerce Logistics

Business Models - Courier, Express, and Parcel Segment

Business Models - Future of Storage and Warehousing

7. DISRUPTIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES

Disruptive Innovations

Supply Chain and Logistics Technologies

Blockchain - Impact on the Logistics Industry

Case Study - Blockchain Enhancing Port Connectivity for a UK Major

Case Study - Blockchain Platform Powering Saudi's Customs Operation

IoT in Logistics Industry - Future for Autonomous Intelligence

Case Study - Real-time Container Monitoring

Urban Last-mile Innovation Factors

Drone Applications in Logistics Industry

Last-mile Sustainability Measures

Case Study - DHL-Street Scooter GmbH

Case Study - Last-mile Delivery: Future Generation Delivery Van

Case Study - Shared Micro-depots

3D Printing - Gearing for Virtual Warehouses

Case Study3D Printing Technology

Augmented Reality - Enhanced Value Addition

Case Study - Augmented Reality in Logistics

Robotics - Scaling the Need for Automation

Case Study - Robots as Colleagues

Data Analytics in Logistics - The Next Frontier

Big Data to Create Unlimited Opportunities for Logistics providers

Case Study - Data Analytics Uncapping the Potential for Optimization

Logistics 4.0 - Industry Transformation

Impact of Digital Technologies in the Logistics Ecosystem

8. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity - Logistics Services

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. THE LAST WORD

Legal Disclaimer

10. APPENDIX

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

