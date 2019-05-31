Samsung Ventures Invests in Jitterbit

Samsung SDS Collaborates With Jitterbit to Support Customers in Korea

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced that Samsung Ventures has invested in Jitterbit. Jitterbit plans to use the investment to increase its international presence, accelerating sales and marketing in the region. As part of the deal, Samsung SDS will leverage Jitterbit to accelerate the speed of integration for its customers and will resell Jitterbit solutions to help customers in South Korea to do the same.



The number of new cloud apps has exploded 30-fold over the past couple of years, there are hundreds of thousands of SaaS apps on the market today, and countless legacy products. Connecting these systems and automating business processes end-to-end has become increasingly important as enterprise data becomes scattered across an ever-growing number of internal and external systems. Samsung invested in Jitterbit for its ability to empower teams of varying technical abilities to quickly compose innovative solutions through integration and APIs to dramatically reduce the time and cost of connecting applications. Connecting multiple systems, such as enterprise resource management (ERP) or supply chain management systems, can take a skilled developer weeks to complete. With Jitterbit, a non-skilled developer can finish the work within days.

According to Sean Im, SVP at Samsung SDS, "By strengthening cooperation with leading tech companies such as Jitterbit in Korea and abroad, Samsung SDS strives to provide the best solutions to our customers.”

“Samsung is one of the most recognized brands in the world and we’re pleased to collaborate with the company as a strategic investor and partner,” said George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit. “As the number of applications continues to increase at a dizzying pace, our integration and API platform will be instrumental to help Samsung SDS provide services that drive business and improve competitive positions in a hyper-connected economy.”

