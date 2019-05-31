Axovant to Present at Upcoming Conferences in June

BASEL, Switzerland, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (Nasdaq: AXGT), a clinical-stage company developing innovative gene therapies, today announced that Pavan Cheruvu, M.D., chief executive officer, will present at three conferences in June.



Annual Roivant Pipeline Day

Presentation date / time: Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:25 p.m. ET

2019 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation date / time: Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. ET

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Fireside chat date / time: Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Events section of Axovant's website at www.axovant.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant, part of the Roivant family of companies, is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis (including Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease), Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia. Axovant is focused on accelerating product candidates into and through clinical trials with a team of experts in gene therapy development and through external partnerships with leading gene therapy organizations. For more information, visit www.axovant.com.

About Roivant

Roivant Sciences aims to improve health by rapidly delivering innovative medicines and technologies to patients. It does this by building Vants – nimble, entrepreneurial biotech and healthcare technology companies with a unique approach to sourcing talent, aligning incentives, and deploying technology to drive greater efficiency in R&D and commercialization. For more information, please visit www.roivant.com.

Contacts:

Media

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc.

(312) 961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

media@axovant.com

Investors

Tricia Truehart

Axovant

(631) 892-7014

investors@axovant.com



