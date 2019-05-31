Range Declares Quarterly Dividend

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter. A dividend of $0.02 per common share is payable on June 28, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2019.



RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas, NGL and oil producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin and North Louisiana. The Company pursues an organic development strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk development drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com .

/EIN News/ -- Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations

817-869-4267

lsando@rangeresources.com

or

Range Media Contact:

Michael Mackin, Director of External Affairs

724-743-6776

mmackin@rangeresources.com



