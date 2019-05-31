Weed Me Now Accepting Medical Clients

With a new license granted and a complete Patient Care Team in place, Weed Me is now selling directly to patients.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Canada, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Weed Me Inc received its license to sell medical cannabis to patients on April 5th 2019 and has worked swiftly to set up its systems to sell cannabis directly to patients who have prescriptions from their physicians. Now patients can easily purchase all Weed Me products including clones, feminized seeds, auto-flowering seeds, dry flowers, and pre-rolls.

“We’re happy to have acquired this most recent license because it enables us to help more Canadians find the relief they need to achieve a better quality of life,” says Edward Jamieson, Weed Me’s Chief Executive Officer. “With our new ability to sell directly to patients, we shorten the sales cycle and get our product into people’s hands faster.”

Medical clients can register quickly and easily online. Weed Me has invested time and effort to make the otherwise complicated process simple. In just minutes medical clients can register themselves and gain full access to all the necessary forms required to legally purchase cannabis for medical use.

Weed Me’s medical customers and our patient care team are supported by Weed Me’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sev Perelman. Under his guidance Weed Me’s Patient Care Team works closely with each medical client and their health care providers to assist them with registration, prescribing and selecting the appropriate treatment plans and cannabis products to achieve the best results.

“A big part of my role here at Weed Me is reaching out to, educating, and working collaboratively with physicians and other healthcare providers,” says Dr. Sev Perelman. “Whether they require additional knowledge and understanding about how cannabis can help their patients, or they require assistance in navigations through the prescribing process, our team is always here to help. We adopt an evidence-based approach to evaluating the most recent medical information regarding medical cannabinoid prescribing and utilization and to stay Up-To-Date with the ever-evolving scientific discoveries. We share our expertise and are always happy to provide guidance and assistance where needed to help medical professionals and their clients to overcome any obstacles they may face.”

Weed Me looks forward to growing its medical client and provider database in the days and months ahead so it can play a larger role in the socially responsible use of cannabis-based products for the benefit of our clients and community.

About Weed Me

Established in April 2016, Weed Me is a leading Canadian Licensed Producer. Comprised of a large and committed team, the company’s passion and vision are to enhance lives by providing high quality medical and recreational cannabis to people across Canada. Located in Pickering, Ontario, Weed Me focuses on the development of unique formulations and cannabis strains that meet the specific individual needs of Canadian patients and recreational users. Leveraging its current and soon-to-be-built production facilities and applying its thorough clinical data, Weed Me is a cannabis cultivator and producer that is able to minimize its operating costs, deliver consistent quality and keep up with its ever increasing market demand.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation relating, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements.

Attachments

Maor Shayit, CMO Weed Me 4168582324 Maor@weedme.ca

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.