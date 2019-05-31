CPLP reaffirms multilateralism in defence sector

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 31 - The Defence minister of Cabo Verde, Luís Filipe Tavares, said on Thursday in Luanda that the member states of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) continue to work towards a multilateral framework to give more security to the Guinea Gulf.,

The Cabo Verdean minister made the statement to the press in the end of an audience with the Angolan President, João Lourenço, granted to CPLP Defence ministers attending the ministerial meeting of this institution in Luanda.

According to the official, the member states of CPLP still face many challenges to overcome in the defence sector, mainly on the matter of maritime piracy, trafficking of drugs and human beings in the Guinea Gulf.

