Ameri100 Initiates First Proof of Concept for Client Migration to Google Cloud Platform

ATLANTA, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) (“Ameri100” or the “Company”), a specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise services company, announced that it has initiated a Proof of Concept (PoC) to migrate a long-standing and key client’s SAP BW (business warehouse) and IBM Cognos applications to SAP BW on HANA and Cognos on the Google Cloud platform. Ameri100, SAP, Google Cloud and the client are working collaboratively on this limited deployment. Upon successful completion of the PoC, the client expects to enter into a full deployment of the SAP BW and IBM Cognos applications on the Google Cloud Platform. Concurrently, Ameri100 and SAP are jointly developing a roadmap that migrates the client’s current SAP ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA on the Google Cloud Platform, and Ameri100 expects to be involved in the delivery of services and solutions to the client to support these migrations when finalized.



As previously announced on May 14, 2019 as part of its first quarter fiscal 2019 financial results press release, Ameri100 is pursuing multiple joint sales opportunities with Google Cloud in parallel with its ongoing efforts to secure Premier Partner status. The Company is also involved in multiple joint marketing activities co-funded by Google to drive additional customer demand.

“The world’s largest enterprises run SAP applications, and Ameri100 is optimally positioned as a pure-play SAP solutions provider to support Google Cloud’s investments in attracting these enterprises with our portfolio of services spanning application implementation, ongoing management, migrations and innovation, such as AI, blockchain and machine learning. We are therefore very pleased to announce our first client migration to the Google Cloud platform,” stated Brent Kelton, chief executive officer of Ameri100. “This migration also demonstrates the strategic role we occupy in advancing clients’ cloud roadmaps to help them meet their business goals.”

About Ameri100

Ameri100 is a fast-growing specialized SAP® cloud, digital and enterprise services company which provides SAP® services to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, Ameri100 has offices in the U.S. and Canada. The Company also has global delivery centers in India. With its bespoke engagement model, the Company delivers transformational value to its clients across industry verticals. For further information, visit www.ameri100.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of Ameri100 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Ameri100's financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, predictions, estimates, strategies, intentions, beliefs and other information concerning our business and the markets in which we operate. The future performance of Ameri100 may be adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties: the level of market demand for our services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services that we offer, market conditions that could cause our customers to reduce their spending for our services, our ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow our existing businesses, our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions around the world, and other risks not specifically mentioned herein but those that are common to industry. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Ameri100's reports on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be accessed through the SEC's website. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Ameri100 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

