Europe SD-WAN Survey Results 2018

The connected era and cloud-based environment have created a need to redesign network operations. In addition, businesses find it operationally draining to utilize resources on ensuring a connected ecosystem rather than focusing on critical business issues. Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) helps enterprises build an agile and automated environment, which is streamlined to support new-age cloud environments and traditional Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) systems in a cost-efficient manner.



To understand enterprise perceptions and activities regarding SD-WAN, an end-user survey was conducted in April 2018. The net result is a set of data, and conclusions drawn from that data, which provides directional insight regarding the SD-WAN market within Europe. A web-based survey was administered to European-based IT decision-makers and returned responses from 276 companies.



Research Highlights



SD-WAN adoption in Europe is growing as enterprises embrace the transition from router-centric network architecture to an application-centric architecture. There is a growing demand from enterprises to have the ability to centrally manage all enterprise sites. More than half of the survey respondents planned to deploy SD-WAN in the next 12-24 months. While there are differences among verticals on the reasons and strategies to deploy SD-WAN, the adoption trend is growing strongly across verticals and enterprise size.



Enterprises believe that an SD-WAN deployment will enable them to centrally manage all enterprise sites and move to an application-centric architecture. There is a strong preference for fully-managed SD-WAN. Almost 50% of enterprises surveyed indicated their interest in fully-managed SD-WAN deployment models. Very large enterprises and small enterprises preferred the DIY model owing to its offering the ability to have full control over network and application routing and centrally manage network policies.



An SD-WAN solution is expected to reduce businesses' reliance on MPLS-only WAN, and enable hybrid WAN deployments that make the best use of public (Internet/wireless/satellite links that are more affordable and widely available) and private links (MPLS/Ethernet links that are private and reliable).



Key Issues Addressed

What are the top technology and business drivers for SD-WAN adoption?

What are the key SD-WAN adoption trends? How do they differ based on verticals and the number of company sites?

What are the various perceived benefits of SD-WAN?

What are the various router, security, and firewall strategies preferred by enterprises when deploying SD-WAN?

What are the criteria used by enterprises when selecting vendors to buy SD-WAN?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

About the Survey (N = 276)

Business Drivers Influencing Digital Transformation

Top Technology Trends

Hybrid Cloud Services (Europe)

2. SD-WAN ADOPTION TRENDS (EUROPE)

SD-WAN Adoption Trends in Europe

SD-WAN Adoption in Europe by Verticals

SD-WAN Adoption in Europe by Company Sites

SD-WAN Sites Operational vs. Plan to Deploy (Europe)

Network Services Choices with SD-WAN (Europe)

3. SD-WAN BENEFITS

Perceived Benefits from SD-WAN by Users (Europe)

Perceived Benefits from SD-WAN by Verticals (Europe)

4. ROUTER STRATEGY

Businesses Router Strategy with SD-WAN (Europe)

Businesses Router Strategy with SD-WAN (Europe) by Verticals

5. SECURITY STRATEGY

Security Strategy with SD-WAN (Europe)

6. FIREWALL STRATEGY

Businesses Firewall Strategy with SD-WAN (Europe)

7. WAN OPTIMIZATION STRATEGY

Businesses WAN Opt Strategy with SD-WAN (Europe)

Businesses WAN Opt Strategy with SD-WAN (Europe) by Verticals

8. SD-WAN VENDOR SELECTION

Vendor Selection Criteria (Europe)

9. SD-WAN BUYING PREFERENCE

SD-WAN Buying Preference (Europe)

Why DIY SD-WAN (Europe)

Why Managed SD-WAN (Europe)

ROI Expectation from SD-WAN (Europe)

ROI Expectation from SD-WAN (Europe) by Verticals

10. THE LAST WORD

Legal Disclaimer

11. APPENDIX

List of Exhibits





