31 May 2019
Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Disclosure on Tailings Management Facilities
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that it has today published on its website information regarding the tailings management facilities (“TMF”) where Serabi has any interest (whether through subsidiaries, partnerships, joint ventures both incorporated and unincorporated and any other enterprises of whatever legal form), The information has been prepared in response to a questionnaire received from the Church of England Pensions Board and Swedish Council on Ethics for the AP Funds and backed by the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The communication issued was on behalf of 96 investors in the mining sector, who together represent over $10.3 trillion in assets under management.”
The full TMF disclosure is available at https://www.serabigold.com/tailings-management-facilities/
