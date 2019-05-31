There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,140 in the last 365 days.

Disclosure on Tailings Management Facilities

            31 May 2019

Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that it has today published on its website information regarding the tailings management facilities (“TMF”) where Serabi has any interest (whether through subsidiaries, partnerships, joint ventures both incorporated and unincorporated and any other enterprises of whatever legal form), The information has been prepared in response to a questionnaire received from the Church of England Pensions Board and Swedish Council on Ethics for the AP Funds and backed by the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).  The communication issued was on behalf of 96 investors in the mining sector, who together represent over $10.3 trillion in assets under management.”

The full TMF disclosure is available at https://www.serabigold.com/tailings-management-facilities/

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc
Michael Hodgson             Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive                 Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line                             Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director               Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website:  www.serabigold.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser          
Roland Cornish                  Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish                                Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker          
Ross Allister                        Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
James Bavister                  Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

