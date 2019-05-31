/EIN News/ -- For immediate release

31 May 2019

Serabi Gold plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Disclosure on Tailings Management Facilities

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces that it has today published on its website information regarding the tailings management facilities (“TMF”) where Serabi has any interest (whether through subsidiaries, partnerships, joint ventures both incorporated and unincorporated and any other enterprises of whatever legal form), The information has been prepared in response to a questionnaire received from the Church of England Pensions Board and Swedish Council on Ethics for the AP Funds and backed by the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The communication issued was on behalf of 96 investors in the mining sector, who together represent over $10.3 trillion in assets under management.”

The full TMF disclosure is available at https://www.serabigold.com/tailings-management-facilities/

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc

Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621

Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830

Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692

Email: contact@serabigold.com

Website: www.serabigold.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser

Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Peel Hunt LLP

UK Broker

Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

James Bavister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.