GeckoSystems Reveals AI Sentience for Home Robots

/EIN News/ -- CONYERS, Ga., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (Pink Sheets: GOSY) ( http://www.GeckoSystems.com ) revealed today their world’s first achievement, sentient artificial intelligence in cost effective, truly utilitarian mobile home robots for family care. For over twenty years, GeckoSystems has dedicated itself to development of "AI Mobile Robot Solutions for Safety, Security and Service™."



GeckoSystems CareBot™ MSR





“AI sentience, a machine’s awareness of its context and the appropriate, common sense responses to the dynamics and realities of its situation, has been pursued by AI researchers for several decades. Our constellation of synergistic AI Savants within our self-subsuming biological hierarchical architecture enables the invocation of emergent behaviors that produce beneficial, pet-like sentience for family lifestyle betterment, as well as other mobile service robot applications,” stated Martin Spencer, CEO, GeckoSystems.

The GeckoSuper™ manages the AI constellation to achieve the gestalt affect in that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. Under the GeckoSuper’s direction, AI sentience results from the combination of GeckoNav™, GeckoTrak™, GeckoImager™, GeckoChat™, and GeckoScheduler™.

In order for any companion robot to be utilitarian for family care, it must be a "three-legged milk stool."

(1) Human quick reflex time to avoid moving and/or unmapped obstacles (GeckoNav): http://tinyurl.com/le8a39r )

(2) Verbal interaction (GeckoChat: http://tinyurl.com/nnupuw7 ) with a sense of date and time (GeckoScheduler: http://tinyurl.com/kojzgbx ), and

(3) Ability to automatically find and follow designated parties (GeckoTrak: http://tinyurl.com/mton9uh ) such that verbal interaction can occur routinely with video and audio monitoring of the care receiver is uninterrupted.

In the past year, several international market research firms have judged GeckoSystems’ AI robotic systems on par with numerous international multi-billion-dollar corporations. None of these reports were solicited or compensated in any manner by anyone directly, or indirectly involved with the company.

Per Premium Market Insights:

Mobile Robots as a Service Market to 2027 Global Analysis and Forecasts

The major players operating in the Mobile Robots as a Service Market include Adept Technology, Inc., Aethon Inc., GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime AS, Kuka AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SoftBank Robotics and others.

Per Global Market Estimates:

Global Mobile Robots Market Size & Analysis - Forecasts To 2025

Kuka AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., SoftBank Robotics, iRobot Corporation, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., Lockheed Martin, Kongsberg Maritime, Bluefin Robotics Corporation, Samsung Electronics

Per Research and Markets:

Mobile Robots Market - Global Forecast 2023

The report profiles key players in the mobile robots’ market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Northrop Grumman (US), Honda Motor (Japan), SoftBank (Japan), iRobot (US), DJI (China), Lockheed Martin (US), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), KUKA (Germany), Bluefin Robotics (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Parrot (France), 3DR (US), GeckoSystems (US), LG (South Korea), Amazon Robotics (US), Mayfield Robotics (US), Promobot (Russia), Bluefrog Robotics (France), LEGO (Denmark), and ECA Group (France).

Excerpt from their report: Software used in a robotic system is basically a set of coded commands and a list of instructions that are proposed to program robots according to the task required to be done by them. Owing to technological advancements, robot OEMs have started integrating data analytics platforms such as big data analysis and predictive analysis with the robotic system. The fast growth of the market for software can also be attributed to the increase in demand for mobile robots with auto navigation and autonomous decision-making capabilities.

Per Qurate Business Intelligence:

Service Robotics Market Outlook 2018 to 2024

The major players such as Adept Technology, Inc., Aethon Inc., Bluefin Robotics, DJI, DeLaval International AB, ECA Group, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., in the Service Robotics Market are profiled in detail like company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Per The Insight Partners:

Smart Robots Market to 2025

Some of the leading key players include in this research are:

Aethon Inc., Lely Group, iRobot Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Google Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., DeLaval Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Amazon.Com, KUKA AG, ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., ECA Group, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Adept Technology Inc., and Bluefin Robotics Corp.

Per Research and Markets:

Robotics Market Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Between 2018 and 2023

Northrop Grumman (US), Honda Motor (Japan), iRobot (US), DJI (China), 3DR (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Parrot (France), GeckoSystems (US), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), and DeLaval (Sweden) are some of the major companies dominating the top service robotics market.

Excerpt from their report: Domestic applications are expected to hold the largest share of the top service robotics market in 2018. Growing demand for domestic robots for domestic applications such as vacuum cleaning and lawn mowing is the key factor driving the growth of the market. However, the market for entertainment, education, and personal applications is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of working officials across the world is expected to put forth a need for service robots for providing companionship to the elderly and toddlers.

Given the foregoing accreditation as to the ranking of GeckoSystems’ AI acumen in the world, it is not surprising that the company has achieved yet another extraordinary AI breakthrough. Over 100 videos chronicle the evolution of the company’s numerous proprietary, AI inventions. That URL is: http://geckosystems.com/timeline/ . Third-party verification may be viewed here: http://t.co/NqqM22TbKN

What does the CareBot do with its machine sentience?

Family creates surrogate companion for family care since: Verbally answers repetitive and common questions: Are we going anywhere today? Is anyone coming over today? Family customizes timely verbal reminders: Tells family anecdotes as often as appropriate Quantity and type medication with verbal confirmation Can, e.g., recite favorite Bible verses, etc. Upcoming events like doctor appointments, family gatherings, TV shows, church functions, etc. Plays word games, riddles, and other memory exercises Time of day, day of week, date of month as often as set Weather updates as often as set Plays favorite music as scheduled, desired Safely, smoothly follows them from room to room like a pet dog or cat to stay close by for virtual companionship, automatic "situation" and/or emergency notifications, easy video/audio monitoring and virtual visits

Home trial tested to never hit anything as it automatically follows designated person, reminding them routinely that you care while watching over them for you Voice is customized by authorized family members Movements are very graceful; never sudden or startling

No computer smarts needed by frail parent, children

Let you tend to family in their home from any web browser anywhere anytime: Look in on them quickly, easily, and quietly if you choose Video chat to virtually visit when/if you choose to let them know how much you care and are watching over them

Smart phone management for easy use by all the family

Caregiver with word processing skills can operate

100% automatically without assistance, the CareBot: Alerts you and/or designated party if they: Have fallen Ask, holler for help Have left the house Are night time wandering Haven't confirmed taking their medication(s) Have an intruder or other unexpected visitor Have smoke and/or fire present Automatically recharges for 7/24 safety

Non-obsolescent design: electronics and software upgradeable

“The company continues is decades long business strategy of seeking joint ventures, licensing agreements and the building and selling of mobile service robots. In the past year, the company has initiated, and continues discussions with, machine learning companies, power wheel chair distributors, control systems laboratories, etc.

More cost effective, utilitarian mobile robots are feasible with our suite of AI mobile robot solutions, now by incorporating the GeckoSuper. I am also pleased that as the Mobile Service Robotics industry begins to offer real products to eager markets, our capabilities and their benefits are being recognized. Our 1300+ shareholders can continue to be confident that we expect to be signing numerous licensing agreements to further substantiate and delineate the reality that GeckoSystems will earn net profits to further increase shareholder value and ROI," concluded Spencer.

About GeckoSystems:

GeckoSystems has been developing innovative robotic technologies for over twenty years. It is CEO Martin Spencer's dream to make people's lives better through AI robotic technologies.

Long range AI research initiative:

This company initiative addresses many of the same safety, morality and ethics issues of Google’s advanced DeepMind artificial intelligence project, but from a different perspective.

This AI R&D initiative envisions the design of pseudo-cognitive mobile robotic systems that can monitor and demonstrate understanding of some, not all, but many, specific forms of human activity, in order to "deduce" what common sense behavioral response will benefit the person. Many of those lower level, fundamental needs identified are within the capabilities of GeckoSystems’ AI mobile service robot (MSR) solutions and with the cooperation of person receiving care.

The goal for the pseudo-cognitive MSR is to provide context-adaptive active support, for example, to elderly care receivers and/or to individuals with specific forms of moderate to mild health issues, whether short term or chronic.

The Company believes that integrating multiple forms of different environmental and human physiological and sensing systems will enable beneficially higher levels of proactive autonomy and adaptive interaction and therefore offer a much more compelling value proposition for caregivers and care receivers.

This advanced AI R&D will deliver pseudo-cognitive AI engines that will be able to perform a set of advanced assistive actions currently not offered by present state-of-the-art approaches. Sensor rich MSR’s produce big data requiring deep learning capabilities to achieve reliable predictive analytics to result in beneficial machine intelligence. This is much more difficult to achieve than business enterprise AI engines such as Watson, because the “answers” must be available in a “timely” fashion and in any circumstances encountered by the 7/24 caregiving MSR.

Proactive-autonomy ambulatory required assistance tasks, that is, invoking automatically executed emergent robot behaviors, based on context-specific caree monitoring and situational awareness, including AI initiated approaching of a patient, following them from room to room at a close, but safe, distance to provide timely cooperative assistance whenever and wherever needed (e.g. when fatigue is observed), or waiting in a stand-by mode nearby a care receiver to offer prompt support when and as needed.

By this time, most readers will have realized that these tasks are much more challenging and difficult than those in alleged driverless or self-driving cars, drones, or fetch and/or delivery MSRs.

Major scientific contributions of this research are in, but not limited to, these areas:

A multi-modal AI augmented and merged sensor data analysis/synthesis system that will capture, integrate, process and abstract:

1. Disparate sensor data clouds such as: a. Machine vision integration to interpret visible and non-visible light b. Range finders i. LIDAR ii. Ultrasonic iii. Infrared (IR), passive and active iv. and time-of-flight (TOF) depth cameras (range finders) c. Haptic (touch and dead reckoning) d. Sound: speech tonality, cadence, etc. e. Odors such as gas, smoke, etc. f. Position and orientation i. MEMS accelerometer ii. Solid state compasses iii. GPS g. Human physiological sensors regarding human state and activity i. Pulse rate, blood pressure, oxygenation level, blood sugar level, etc.

…in order to quickly detect, recognize and respond to not uncommon human health states with appropriate, timely semi-professional level like responses.



The integration of the above paradigms and capabilities within a context-aware (machine awareness of the human dynamics and state) a sentient AI robot control architecture, which will incorporate contextual reasoning and planning regarding assistive robot actions and behavior, guiding the robot mechanism to deliver near optimal responses and to provide cost effective proactive, situation-adapted assistance, without necessitating immediate human personal intervention, to the care receiver is of significant benefit to millions of people. Obviously, implicit safety for all participants and users of such advanced machine sentience and autonomy must be ingrained. This is the primary task of this AI research: Safety for human usage in all circumstances, foreseen and unforeseeable.

The company has been working on machine sentience for a long time:

A Path to Robot Companions for Eldercare

An Introduction to the GeckoSuper™

By R. Martin Spencer, President/CEO, GeckoSystems, Inc.

December 16, 2004

While the Japanese, and many other academic institutions have worked on various aspects of creating a robotic companion for family care, none have integrated the multiple behaviors into a single architecture with the ability for the various behaviors to modify and interact in such a way as to allow any form of sentience to emerge. Sentience is used here to mean some beneficial level of common sense as expressed by a combination of computer hardware and advanced artificial intelligence software that is of practical benefit to the care giver and care receiver.

The first basic behavior required of any Mobile Service Robot (MSR) to be of utility is to have the ability to automatically self-navigate, without human control or intervention, in moving among and through crowds of people, i.e. a dynamic environment. This is frequently referred to as a “loose crowd” level of autonomy. GeckoSystems, Inc. (GSI) has developed this suite of AI technologies known as GeckoNav™.

The second basic behavior required to continue the development of a robot companion is a verbal interaction capability, i.e. a non-computer interface control of the MSR. This means that a verbal AI lobe, or engine, (set of behaviors) must perform voice recognition reliably, utilize natural language processing to determine the words and/or phrases said, invoke an meaning (action to be taken) from those predetermined words and phrases using Expert Systems, and then voice synthesis for the MSR to verbalize and/or physically respond to that which it “heard.” GSI has developed this lobe. It is called GeckoChat™.

The third basic behavior required is a sense of time available to all the lobes of GeckoSystems’ MSR’s biological hierarchical system architecture. Simply stated this is the realization of the date and time and whether or not certain tasks need to be performed. These tasks may be physical (as in errand running, patrolling, or following the care receiver about), verbal, or a combination of both. The user (either by, or under the direction of the care giver) must initially program the time sensitive events just as a child must be taught the importance of doing certain tasks at certain times. GSI has developed this behavior. It is called GeckoScheduler™.

A slightly higher level of behavior is simply the MSR staying proximate to its predetermined or designated goal. This can be either be by staying within a few feet of its care receiver in spite of their movement around the home, or by maintaining its patrol in commercial environments while looking for intruders. This is being developed under the nomenclature of GeckoTrak™.

The reader may now realize that many nonsensical behaviors could now arise from such confounding confluences of the foregoing behaviors. For example, the home might be smoke filled, and yet the GeckoScheduler be invoking GeckoChat (to serve as, in combination, a surrogate short-term memory) to verbally remind the care receiver that they need to take certain medication(s) or perform certain medical tests such as blood sugar, heart rate, etc. Therefore, there is a need for a supervisor, or superego, to apply some common sense to this confounding situation. In GSI’s biological hierarchical AI architecture, this is known as the GeckoSuper™. It is the uppermost level of behaviors where an expert system “reasoning engine” resides.

In the GeckoSuper the GSI MSR may be programmed, or “imprinted,” with the primary prerequisites of not allowing humans to come to harm, either by action or inaction, and not allowing itself to be damaged. With some reflection, the reader will understand that the interactions of the few primary, secondary, and upper level behaviors discussed here, give rise to many probable emergent behaviors. Many in the AI community believe that the will, or preprogrammed intent, to protect others and self is core to the emergence of AI machine sentience.

The author understands that the level of sentience initially will be extremely low level. Nonetheless, an MSR for safety, security, and service at a cost-effective price, will enable many thousands of users to enjoy the benefits of a robot companion with only minimal “common sense.”

