Plus Products Reports Unaudited 2019 1st Quarter Results

Q1 2019 revenues increase 274% over Q1 2018 to $3.2 million

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQB: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “Plus Products”), a leading cannabis branded products company in the US, today released its unaudited financials for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 expressed in US$.



Financial Highlights and Subsequent Events

Unaudited financial highlights from Q1 2019:

Revenues climbed to $3.2 million in Q1 2019, a 274% year-over-year growth over Q1 2018 revenues of $0.9 million.



Gross margin grew to 21% in Q1 2019, compared to 8% in Q1 2018.



The Company raised $17.9 million in capital, net of share issuance costs, from the private placement offering of convertible debentures in February 2019.



The Company’s cash balance rose to $35.6 million at March 31, 2019, up from $22.4 million as of December 31, 2018.



Net working capital was $37.3 million in Q1 2019 compared to $22.4 million in Q4 2018. Current liabilities at March 31, 2019 were only $2.8 million as compared to $2.2 million at December 31, 2018.



Shareholder equity reached $30.3 million at March 31, 2019, up from $25.7 million at December 31, 2018.



Gross margins reached record levels, climbing 890% over Q1 2018 and 62% over Q4 2018, to $0.7 million in Q1 2019 from $0.4 million in Q4 2018, thanks to continued operating efficiencies at the Adelanto plant opened in January 2018.



Plus Products continued to invest in building talent, market share, infrastructure and financial capacity for the prospects of future growth. Spending on operating expenses grew to $3.7 million in Q1 2019 up from $3.2 million in Q4 2018 with the hiring of key top management personnel, consulting fees pertaining to future operational and marketing efforts and expenses pertaining to being a public company.



Capital expenditures for production equipment and leasehold improvements reached $1.1 million in Q1 2019. $1.5 million was also added for leased assets for the production facility leases in Adelanto and Sacramento, from converting to IFRS 16, accounting for leases.

Subsequent Events:

On April 2 nd , 2019, the Company announced the appointment of Jon Paul, a veteran senior corporate finance executive and certified public accountant, as Chief Financial Officer.



On April 18 th , 2019, the Company announced the launch of PLUS Mints, its second product line in California, to complement its best-selling gummy products.



On April 30 th , 2019, the Company announced the hiring of Marc Seguin, former president and CMO of Popchips, as Chief Revenue Officer. Marc is one of the first veteran food executives to enter the cannabis space.



, 2019, the Company announced the hiring of Marc Seguin, former president and CMO of Popchips, as Chief Revenue Officer. Marc is one of the first veteran food executives to enter the cannabis space. On May 28th, 2019, the Company announced its expansion into the Nevada market through a definitive agreement with TapRoot Holdings, Inc. The Company expects to market its top selling gummies and recently launched low-dose mints in Nevada dispensaries this summer.

/EIN News/ -- For further information, please refer to summary of unaudited financial information at the end of this press release as well as the Company’s unaudited financial statements along with the MD&A (Management Discussion & Analysis) filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and with the CSE.



Retail Data Highlights

According to BDS Analytics , the Company’s retail sales in the first quarter were $10.84 million, an increase of 4.9% over the fourth quarter of 2018. Additionally, PLUS “Uplift” and PLUS “Restore” remained the #1 and #2 best-selling edible products in California in both dollars and units sold.



In fact, PLUS “Uplift” was the top-selling branded product across all categories of more than approximately 13,700 products sold across all categories in California, according to Headset.

“Our Q1 results represent continued strong revenue performance and gains in market share,” said Jake Heimark, co-founder & CEO of PLUS Products. “As we progress further into 2019, we hope for an increase in the enforcement and regulatory clarity in the illegal cannabis market. Our involvement and leadership in the National Cannabis Roundtable aligns with our goals in helping to structure the laws that will one day serve to make cannabis safe and approachable for everyone.”

About Plus Products

PLUS creates low dose and delicious cannabis food products that enhance the everyday lifestyle. PLUS’ mission is to use nature to bring balance to people’s lives - that starts with high-quality, precisely dosed products that deliver consistent experiences. PLUS’ food products, which include gummies and mints in a variety of delectable flavors, are manufactured at PLUS’ own factory in Adelanto, CA, where dosage is tested twice internally and then tested twice again by an independent lab. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.

PLUS supports regulation in the cannabis industry and actively collaborates with regulators. The company recently rolled out child-resistant tins a year ahead of the California deadline, and it participates regularly in the National Cannabis Roundtable with John Boehner as honorary chairman.

The financial information included in this press release is not required for any regulatory purpose and is therefore provided solely for additional investor guidance. Where possible the information has been constructed by management from available unaudited interim financial information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news also release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to the execution of definitive agreements and the closing of the transaction.. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personal, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted uncompressed weighted average shares outstanding and loss per share

The Company has additionally determined the adjusted uncompressed weighted average shares outstanding and loss per share, basic and diluted. The Company believes these measures to be representative of loss and comprehensive loss on a per share basis; however, these performance measures have no standardized meaning. As such, there are likely to be differences in the method of computation when compared to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, some investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, they are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.





PLUS PRODUCTS INC.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION – this information should be read in conjunction with our unaudited interim financial statements for the three month period ended March 31, 2019 and the notes thereto filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019 2018 Income (Loss) $ $ Revenues 3,244,958 868,203 Gross Margin 691,857 69,411 Operating and Other Expenses 4,061,693 1,188,151 Net Loss (3,444,860 ) (1,137,575 ) Loss per uncompressed share (0.09 ) (0.05 )





Balance Sheet March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 $ $ Current Assets 40,056,557 24,580,118 Total Assets 45,126,965 27,845,032 Total Liabilities 14,803,897 2,165,126 Shareholder's Equity 30,323,068 25,679,906 Cash dividends per share - -

Three Months Ended

Recent Quarterly Results Mar 31

2018 Jun 30

2018 Sep 30

2018 Dec 31

2018 Mar 31

2019 $ $ $ $ $ Revenues 868,203 1,582,132 2,561,866 3,350,346 3,246,958 Gross Margin 69,410 228,684 385,502 427,559 691,857 Results from Operations (982,140 ) (1,029,647 ) (1,671,861 ) (2,817,510 ) (3,007,728 Loss Before Income Taxes (996,481 ) (1,041,647 ) (1,678,505 ) (2,963,468 ) (3,369,836 Net Income (Loss) (1,015,315 ) (1,109,420 ) (1,796,977 ) (2,914,103 ) (3,444,860 Weighted Average Uncompressed Shares 21,635,781 24,551,555 33,071,397 39,424,708 39,696,672 Net Income (Loss) Per Uncompressed Share (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (0.07 ) (0.09 Total Assets 6,908,728 6,756,495 15,248,628 27,845,032 45,126,965 Total Liabilities 1,395,948 1,473,981 1,505,961 2,165,126 14,803,897 Shareholder’s Equity 5,512,780 5,282,514 13,742,667 25,679,906 30,323,068







