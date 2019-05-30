Media Advisory: Spring Flooding Issues

/EIN News/ -- LAVAL, Québec, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Spring Flooding Issues





WHAT: Lunch & Panel Discussion on Adaptation to Climate change at Canadian Society for Civil Engineering Annual Conference WHEN: Thursday, June 13th from 12:00pm – 1:30pm EST WHERE: Sheraton Laval & Convention Centre, Room Laval 1 & 2 2440 Autoroute des Laurentides, Laval QC H7T 1X5

OUR PANEL :

Joseph Daraio, Ph.D., Engineering Liscensee, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering,

Memorial University, St. John’s, Newfoundland

Peter Langan, Vice-President, RV Anderson Associates Ltd., Toronto, Ontario

Alireza Nazemi, Ph.D., EIT, Assistant Professor, Building, Civil, and Environmental Engineering, Concordia University, Montreal, Quebec

Van-Thanh-Van Nguyen, Ph.D., P.Eng., Endowed Brace Chair Professor of Civil Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering and Applied Mechanics, McGill University, Montreal, Quebec

The panel will be held in English. Le panel se déroulera en Anglais.

In this panel discussion, there will be a brief introduction on how climate change estimates are being conducted. This introduction will focus on an introduction to the techniques being used

for estimating changes in rainfall intensity for a city over the design life of its water infrastructure

(the next 100 years). Then, the panel will be asked to discuss the following:

What does “resilient infrastructure” mean in this kind of changing climate?

How should a city think about/handling the uncertainty associated with estimates produced?

How should we prepare future civil engineering graduates and practicing engineers for handling

these problems?

Contact: Lyanne St. Jacques 514-730-5288

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b4d08f4-e045-472a-a7aa-3726d9f51cf6



