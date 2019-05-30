Media Advisory: Walk Back Into the Early 1800’s to Celebrate Civil Engineering

/EIN News/ --



Walk Back Into the Early 1800’s to Celebrate Civil Engineering





MONTREAL, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Commemoration, plaque unveiling & tour of Montreal’s first collector sewer, the William Collector WHEN: Thursday, June 13th from 10:00am EST WHERE: Pointe-à-Callière 350 Place Royale, Corner of de la Commune Old Montreal Québec H2Y 3Y5

The ceremony will be held in English.

La cérémonie se déroulera en Anglais.

The Canadian Society for Civil Engineering (CSCE) is honoured to distinguish the William Collector, the first collector sewer in Montreal as an official historic site for Civil Engineering.

Distinguished guests for this ceremony include:

Mrs. Louise Pothier, Curator and Chief Archeologist, Pointe-à-Callière

Mr. Hendrik Van Gijseghem, Project Manager, Pointe-à-Callière

Glenn Hewus, President, CSCE

Frédéric Brunet, VP Quebec Region, CSCE, Master of Ceremonies

Michael Bartlett, Chair, CSCE National History Committee

After 157 years, a remarkable longevity, the collector sewer stopped being in use. In 1992, one of its segments was integrated into the Pointe-à-Callière museum. Today, visitors can enjoy a multisensory, contemplative experience thanks to the Memory Collector, an ingenious light installation projected onto the stone walls of the collector sewer, in a specially designed sound environment.

The Canadian Society for Civil Engineering established a History Program in 1983. The Committee responsible for this Program is the CSCE National History Committee, whose mandate is “to record and preserve whatever tangible evidence remains of the significant works of earlier generations of Civil Engineers and through suitable publications and publicity to make the general public and even engineers themselves, more aware of the importance of Civil Engineering in the historic development and welfare of Canada”.

Contact: Lyanne St. Jacques 514-730-5288

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d437e631-8ae9-460c-8bc1-e467f68f5e04



