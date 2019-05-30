Hoyer Statement on House Republicans Blocking Disaster Relief for the Third Time

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after House Republicans blocked passage of a bipartisan disaster relief supplemental for the third time: "Once again, the American people are seeing Republicans block relief for millions of people across the country who are recovering from tornadoes, hurricanes, typhoons, flooding, wildfires, and other natural disasters. For the third time, House Republicans objected to passage of legislation that is strongly supported by both parties and passed overwhelmingly in the Senate. On Monday, the House will take up this legislation again, and we will pass it with overwhelming support from both parties to provide this urgently-needed relief."