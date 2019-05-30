Media Advisory: Canadian Society for Civil Engineering 2019 Awards Gala

/EIN News/ -- LAVAL, Québec, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Canadian Society for Civil Engineering 2019 Awards Gala





WHAT: Distinguished Awards Gala & Dinner for Civil Engineers WHEN: Friday, June 14th from 6:00pm EST WHERE: Sheraton Laval & Convention Centre, Room Laval 1 & 2 2440 Autoroute des Laurentides, Laval QC H7T 1X5

The ceremonies will be bilingual / Les cérémonies seront en Anglais et en Français



The CSCE awards program is administered jointly by the CSCE Honours & Fellowships Committee and by the CSCE Foundation Trustees (a Canadian registered charity) and funded by the generosity of CSCE members and others who support the Society’s mission. These awards are intended to recognize and encourage the pursuit of excellence.

The CSCE is a not-for-profit learned society created to develop and maintain high standards of civil engineering practice in Canada and to enhance the public image of the civil engineering profession.

www.csce.ca

Le programme des distinctions honorifiques de la SCGC est géré conjointement par le Comité des distinctions honorifiques et fellowships de la SCGC et par les fiduciaires de la Fondation de la SCGC (un organisme de bienfaisance canadien enregistré). Ce programme est financé grâce à la générosité des membres de la SCGC et d’autres personnes qui appuient la mission de la Société. Ces distinctions honorifiques soulignent et encouragent la poursuite de l’excellence.

La SCGC est un organisme sans but lucratif, société savante dont le but est de développer et maintenir des standards élevés de la pratique du génie civil au Canada et de rehausser l’image de la profession du génie civil auprès du public.

Contact: Lyanne St. Jacques 514-730-5288

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fba55ee8-2ff1-44f8-954f-08cc76d1ba80



