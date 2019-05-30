There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,124 in the last 365 days.

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GobiMin Inc. (TSX-V: GMN) held its Annual General and Special Meeting on May 30, 2019.  All matters placed before the shareholders were approved.  The current members of the board, comprised of Messrs. Felipe Tan, Hubert R. Marleau, Dominic Cheng, Joyce Ko, Ma Jianqing and Maxime Lemieux, were re-elected as directors of the Company. 

