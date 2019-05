Helix BioPharma Corp. Initiates OTCQB Application and Hires U.S. Investor Relations Firm

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP), (“Helix” or the “Company”), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, announced that it has commenced the process to have the Company’s common shares quoted on the OTCQB® Market exchange in the United States. The Company’s U.S. legal counsel, Sheppard Mullin, Richter and Hampton LLC will be acting as Principal American Liaison (“PAL”) in assisting the Company through the listing application process. Pending due diligence and fulfilling various regulatory requirements, management believes the process should take no more than two months.



Expanding to the OTCQB® will provide existing shareholders with an additional trading platform to the Toronto Stock Exchange in addition to introducing the Company to a broader range of institutional and retail investors in the U.S. Listing on the OTCQB® represents a first step in fulfilling the Company’s ambitions to list on a U.S. stock exchange, such as NASDAQ.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Alpha Bronze LLC to act as investor relations agent. Alpha Bronze LLC and the Company are planning a series of investment community outreach in the coming months. These activities will include non-deal road shows and conference presentations. This is part of the Company’s effort to raise capital to further advance the Company’s clinical development programs.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The Company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix’s product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (“CAR”) based cell therapies. Helix is currently listed on the TSX under the symbol “HBP”.

Investor Relations

Helix BioPharma Corp.

9120 Leslie Street, Suite 205

Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 3J9

Tel: 905-841-2300

Email: ir@helixbiopharma.com

Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Helix, its operations, strategy, financial performance and condition, including its activities relating to its drug development program, any anticipated timelines for the commencement or completion of certain activities such as raising sufficient capital, merger and acquisition activity, listing on a U.S. exchange and other information in future periods. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as “ambitions”, “should”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intends”, “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of discussed herein could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations, including: (i) Helix’s ability to operate as a going concern being dependent mainly on securing sufficient additional financing in order to fund its ongoing research and development and other operating activities; (ii) the generally inherent uncertainty involved in scientific research and drug development and those specific to Helix’s pre-clinical and clinical development programs (DOS47, L-DOS47, V-DOS47 and CAR-T); (iii) that any transactions contemplated herein are completed; and (iv) those risks and uncertainties affecting Helix as more fully described in Helix’s most recent Annual Information Form, which is available at www.sedar.com (together, the “Helix Risk Factors”). Certain material factors and assumptions are applied in making the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, that sufficient financing will be obtained in a timely manner to allow Helix to continue operations and implement its clinical trials in the manner and on the timelines anticipated and that the Helix Risk Factors will not cause Helix’s actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These cautionary statements qualify all such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on the beliefs, assumptions, opinions, plans and expectations of Helix’s management on the date of this news release, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or information should those beliefs, assumptions, opinions, plans or expectations, or other circumstances change, except as required by law.

