Cambium Networks Files Registration Statement with SEC for an Initial Public Offering

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation (“Cambium”), a provider of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Cambium intends to list its ordinary shares on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “CMBM”.



/EIN News/ -- J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. will act as a book-runner. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., JMP Securities LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. will act as co-managers in the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectuseq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators, including medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Cambium’s scalable, reliable and high-performance solutions create a purpose-built wireless fabric which connects people, places and things across distances ranging from two meters to more than 100 kilometers, indoors and outdoors, using licensed and unlicensed spectrum, at attractive economics. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K. and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

Contacts:

Investors:

Peter Schuman, IRC

Sr. Director Investor Relations

Cambium Networks

+1 (847) 264-2188

Peter.schuman@cambiumnetworks.com

Media:

Sara Black

Vice President

Bospar

+1 (213) 618-1501

sara@bospar.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.