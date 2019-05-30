U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for Daratumumab in Combination with Bortezomib, Thalidomide and Dexamethasone in Frontline Multiple Myeloma

/EIN News/ -- Company Announcement

U.S. FDA grants Priority Review for daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone as treatment for newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who are candidates for autologous stem cell transplant

September 26, 2019 PDUFA date

Copenhagen, Denmark; May 30, 2019 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: GEN) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) granted a Priority Review for the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the use of daratumumab (DARZALEX®) in combination with bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone (VTd) as treatment for patients newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma who are candidates for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). The sBLA was submitted by Genmab’s licensing partner, Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), in March 2019. Priority Review is a U.S. FDA designation for drugs that treat a serious condition and may provide a significant improvement in safety or efficacy. The U.S. FDA assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target date of September 26, 2019 to take a decision on daratumumab in this indication. In August 2012, Genmab granted Janssen an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab.

The sBLA submission is based on data from the Phase III CASSIOPEIA study of daratumumab in combination with VTd as treatment for patients newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma who are candidates for ASCT. The study is sponsored by the French Intergroupe Francophone du Myelome (IFM) in collaboration with the Dutch-Belgian Cooperative Trial Group for Hematology Oncology (HOVON) and Janssen. Genmab announced topline results from the trial in October 2018 and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) accepted an abstract containing more complete data, submitted by Janssen, for oral presentation at the 2019 ASCO Annual meeting in June 2019.

“Thanks to the strong collaborative effort of IFM, HOVON and Janssen, should the U.S. FDA approve this sBLA, patients in the United States newly diagnosed with multiple myeloma who are eligible candidates for ASCT may one day also be able to include DARZALEX in combination with VTd in their treatment regimen,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

About the CASSIOPEIA (MMY3006) study

This Phase III study is a randomized, open-label, multicenter study, run by the French Intergroupe Francophone du Myelome (IFM) in collaboration with the Dutch-Belgian Cooperative Trial Group for Hematology Oncology (HOVON) and Janssen, including 1,085 newly diagnosed patients with previously untreated symptomatic multiple myeloma who are eligible for high dose chemotherapy and stem cell transplant. In the first part of the study, patients were randomized to receive induction and consolidation treatment with daratumumab combined with bortezomib, thalidomide (an immunomodulatory agent) and dexamethasone (a corticosteroid) or bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone alone. The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients that achieve a stringent Complete Response (sCR). In the second part of the study, patients that achieved a response will undergo a second randomization to either receive maintenance treatment of daratumumab 16 mg/kg every 8 weeks for up to 2 years versus no further treatment (observation). The primary endpoint of this part of the study is progression free survival (PFS).

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow and is characterized by an excess proliferation of plasma cells.1 Multiple myeloma is the third most common blood cancer in the U.S., after leukemia and lymphoma.2 Approximately 26,000 new patients were expected to be diagnosed with multiple myeloma and approximately 13,650 people were expected to die from the disease in the U.S. in 2018.3 Globally, it was estimated that 160,000 people were diagnosed and 106,000 died from the disease in 2018.4 While some patients with multiple myeloma have no symptoms at all, most patients are diagnosed due to symptoms which can include bone problems, low blood counts, calcium elevation, kidney problems or infections.5

About DARZALEX® (daratumumab)

DARZALEX® (daratumumab) intravenous infusion is indicated in the United States in combination with bortezomib, melphalan and prednisone for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant; in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, or bortezomib and dexamethasone, for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy; in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor (PI); and as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapy, including a PI and an immunomodulatory agent, or who are double-refractory to a PI and an immunomodulatory agent.6 DARZALEX is the first monoclonal antibody (mAb) to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approval to treat multiple myeloma. DARZALEX is indicated in Europe in combination with bortezomib, melphalan and prednisone for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant; for use in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, or bortezomib and dexamethasone, for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy; and as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, whose prior therapy included a PI and an immunomodulatory agent and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy. The option to split the first infusion of DARZALEX over two consecutive days has been approved in both Europe and the U.S. In Japan, DARZALEX is approved in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, or bortezomib and dexamethasone, for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. DARZALEX is the first human CD38 monoclonal antibody to reach the market in the United Stated, Europe and Japan. For more information, visit www.DARZALEX.com .

Daratumumab is a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds with high affinity to the CD38 molecule, which is highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells. Daratumumab triggers a person’s own immune system to attack the cancer cells, resulting in rapid tumor cell death through multiple immune-mediated mechanisms of action and through immunomodulatory effects, in addition to direct tumor cell death, via apoptosis (programmed cell death).6,7,8,9,10

Daratumumab is being developed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. under an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab from Genmab. A comprehensive clinical development program for daratumumab is ongoing, including multiple Phase III studies in smoldering, relapsed and frontline multiple myeloma settings and in amyloidosis. Additional studies are ongoing or planned to assess the potential of daratumumab in other malignant and pre-malignant diseases, such as NKT-cell lymphoma, B and T-ALL. Daratumumab has received two Breakthrough Therapy Designations

About Genmab

Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 1999, the company has two approved antibodies, DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications, and Arzerra® (ofatumumab) for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications. Daratumumab is in clinical development for additional multiple myeloma indications, other blood cancers and amyloidosis. A subcutaneous formulation of ofatumumab is in development for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline. Genmab's technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies - the DuoBody® platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, the HexaBody® platform, which creates effector function enhanced antibodies and the HexElect® platform, which combines two co-dependently acting HexaBody molecules to introduce selectivity while maximizing therapeutic potency. The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products. Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information visit www.genmab.com .

This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com . Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.



Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo®; HexaBody®; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo®; DuoHexaBody®; HexElect®; and UniBody®. Arzerra® is a trademark of Novartis AG or its affiliates. DARZALEX® is a trademark of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.

