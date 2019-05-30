Dr. Marguerite Germain is Voted Charleston’s ‘Best’ Again in City Paper’s Annual Poll

The award for ‘Best Dermatologist’ went to Dr. Marguerite Germain for the 14th time

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 24, 2019, City Paper published the results of an annual reader’s poll , not only naming Dr. Marguerite Germain the best dermatologist in Charleston , but also honoring Germain Dermatology as the best dermatology practice.



This marks the 14th consecutive year Dr. Germain has earned the title.

The board-certified dermatologist and her staff celebrated the win at a City Paper event on April 24, with the team wearing matching black outfits and bright pink wigs.

From the annual Sparkle Party to diaper drives and other charitable giving opportunities to the day-to-day operations of a busy practice, the Germain Dermatology team strives to create a positive and caring environment that encourages people to be their best inside and out. This attitude—and reputation for both beautiful results and community involvement—surely contributed to the choice that City Paper readers made when marking their ballot.

Voters made their opinions known in dozens upon dozens of categories split into six sections. Dr. Germain and Germain Dermatology can be found in the Recreation, Health, and Beauty section.

“To win this award, even just once, is an honor. The fact that I have won it 14 times says more about my patients, the readers of City Paper, and the people of Charleston and beyond than it does about me,” Dr. Germain said. “This is truly a community of people who care about giving back—and looking their best while doing it. I am humbled by their support and trust and grateful for the confidence they continue to put in me and my team.”

To celebrate the award, Germain Dermatology is offering 50 percent off of a single Germain Rx product upon presentation of a coupon available on the practice’s Instagram feed . The coupon is only valid on full-price items, is limited to one per person, and must be used by June 30, 2019.

Germain Dermatology offers both medical and cosmetic dermatology services, with options ranging from skin cancer diagnosis and treatment to management of chronic dermatological conditions to injectables, laser treatments, and nonsurgical fat reduction.

For more information about Dr. Marguerite Germain—“Best Dermatologist in Charleston” for 14 years and counting—as well as the award-winning Germain Dermatology, call (843) 881-4440 or send a message online .

