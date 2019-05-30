Globus Medical Launches First Expandable Interspinous Fixation – AERIAL™

Innovating Interspinous Fixation with Expandable Technology

AUDUBON, Pa., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced the launch of AERIAL™, a minimally invasive expandable interspinous fixation system with independent locking plates. The expandable central core of AERIAL™ provides continuous distraction for indirect decompression and a customized patient fit. This is Globus Medical’s first expandable interspinous fixation system, adding to their industry leading expandable technology portfolio.



Dr. David Bomback, an orthopedic surgeon and partner at Connecticut Neck and Back Specialists, and Dr. Sumit Das, founder and neurosurgeon with Brain and Spine Neurosurgical Institute, recently performed the first AERIAL™ procedures at Danbury Hospital, Danbury, Connecticut, and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence, Rhode Island, respectively.

“AERIAL™ is a new, minimally invasive option for patients undergoing spinal fusion who need some additional degree of stability,” said Dr. Bomback. “It is an improvement over traditional spinous process devices because AERIAL™ expands to fit the interspinous space of the patient’s spine. We now have the opportunity to help more patients, especially those with spinal instability from previous procedures, scoliosis, or who have poor bone quality due to age.”

The easy insertion and controlled expansion of AERIAL™ provides a simple MIS solution for interspinous fixation. Its unique independent locking plates help adapt to varying patient anatomy by optimizing spine engagement into each spinous process separately. “The ability to expand and separately fixate to each spinous process provides a customized fit to my patients,” said Dr. Das. “AERIAL™ is simple, minimally invasive, and significantly different than what is on the market.”

The Globus Medical Expandable Technology portfolio represents a commitment to advance MIS surgery, restore sagittal balance, and improve clinical outcomes. Visit www.globusmedical.com/expandables to learn more.

Indications

The AERIAL™ Interspinous Fixation is a posterior non-pedicle supplemental fixation device, intended for use at a single level in the non-cervical spine (T1-S1). It is intended for plate fixation/attachment to the spinous processes for the purpose of achieving supplemental fusion in the following conditions: degenerative disc disease (defined as back pain of discogenic origin with degeneration of the disc confirmed by history and radiographic studies), spondylolisthesis, trauma (i.e., fracture or dislocation), and/or tumor. AERIAL™ is intended for use with allograft or autograft bone and is not intended for stand-alone use.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical , Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com .

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with changing laws and regulations that are applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov . Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

Contact:

Brian Kearns

Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations

Phone: (610) 930-1800

Email: investors@globusmedical.com

www.globusmedical.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.