Synchronoss Technologies to host Investor Day in NYC

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, will host an investor day on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in New York City beginning at 8 a.m. (EDT) and concluding at 3 p.m. (EDT). The company’s investor day presentation by senior management will include details on:

The company’s growth strategy

The company’s platforms and products, their value proposition for customers, as well as product demonstrations

The company’s sales and go-to-market approach

Service delivery and innovation

Capital strategy and financial outlook.

/EIN News/ -- Due to the venue’s capacity constraints, this event is by invitation only. For more information or to receive an invitation, contact SNCR Investor Relations at investor@synchronoss.com.

Presentation materials and a live webcast will also be available on company’s investor relations website at https://synchronosstechnologiesinc.gcs-web.com . A replay will also be available on the IR site shortly after the event concludes.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Investors:

Joe Crivelli

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 908-566-3131



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.