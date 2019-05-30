Highwoods to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference

Live Webcast on Tuesday, June 4, at 11:45 AM ET

RALEIGH, N.C., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces Ed Fritsch, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Company roundtable presentation at Nareit’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11:45 a.m. ET, and will last approximately 30 minutes.



The following is a link to the webcast presentation on the Company’s website, a replay of which will be available an hour after the presentation ends.

/EIN News/ -- REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference - Webcast

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com .

Contact:

Brendan Maiorana

Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

919-431-1529







