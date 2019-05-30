Amplitech Publishes Investor Q&A

/EIN News/ -- Bohemia, NY, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCQB: AMPG): Amplitech (AMPG) filed its Form 10-Q on May 14, 2019, and received some follow up questions from investors regarding its strategy. In the interest of keeping the market fully informed, we have published the questions and answers below:



Question 1:

Investor:

Have you received any patents on your low noise amplifier (LNA) designs? If not, when do you expect to receive them?

Fawad Maqbool, CEO:

We rely on our “trade secrets” as opposed to patents with our current product range in order to preserve the technical know-how, as we believe that published patents would allow our competitors to more easily understand what makes our LNAs perform better than the competition. However, we plan to pursue patents for the new technology that we are developing in the rapidly growing 4G/5G wireless base station and satellite communications markets. This new technology will be more suitable for obtaining patents, which would then be prudent.



Question 2:

Investor:

Do you offer integrated circuit (IC) based amplifiers now? If not, when do you expect to offer them in the pipeline?

Fawad Maqbool, CEO:

We currently do not offer IC based amplifiers, but our medium term goal is to incorporate our unique proprietary technology into ICs to attempt to provide a superior solution to our competitors in the market, and to eventually make our technology accessible to OEMs for large volume applications such as PDAs, servers, routers, and IoT products. Our near-term focus is to develop the best amplifiers in the wireless base station and airline Wi-Fi connectivity arena where we currently have an active market with significant growth opportunities.



Question 3:

Investor:

For the new acquisition of Specialty Microwave Corporation (SMW), do you expect any cannibalization or are the products complementary?

Fawad Maqbool, CEO:

There is no duplication or cannibalization. The two product lines are complementary and expand our product offering into larger systems with higher average selling prices (ASP) and value-added products to new and existing customers. In fact, our amplifier products will be designed into SMW’s existing products to hopefully increase the volume and margin of our products/business.

Question 4:

Investor:

Just curious about growth strategy and targets and discussion on possible endgame.

Fawad Maqbool, CEO:

Given the current relatively small market capitalization and limited resources of our company as compared to some of our listed peers such as Qorvo (QRVO) and Skyworks (SWKS), we have adapted a prudent approach to growth, which consists of building upon our existing IP/assets/competitive advantages to grow organically in the markets for which we and SMW have a natural advantage, while also selectively looking for opportunities to acquire breakthrough IP and/or like-minded competitors. SMW was the first step in this direction, but I am also very excited by the products and technology that we have in-house that we hope to exploit in the coming months and years, as we gain momentum and attract capital on the best possible terms. We have a medium term plan to grow through product innovation, by building our sales team, through acquisition of IP where it makes sense and through the acquisition of like-minded competitors where it makes sense.



Amplitech and SMW will have Booth #1250 at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in Boston from June 2-7th, where we look forward to discussing our products with the multitude of customers that attend this global show. Anyone interested in meeting with us at the show can send us an email with a requested meet date at info@amplitechinc.com.

For more information on IMS, see the link below:

https://ims-ieee.org/



About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Click here to view AmpliTech video. Website : http://www.AmpliTechinc.com

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amplitechampg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmpliTechInc

Fawad Maqbool 631-521-7831 fmaqbool@amplitechinc.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.