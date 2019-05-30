Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12th & 13th in Boston

One-on-One Meetings Available June 13, 2019

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitex International, Inc. (Nasdaq:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced that management will participate in the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 13, 2019 at the Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, Massachusetts.



/EIN News/ -- Steve Kiefer, President and Chief Operating Officer of Manitex International, Inc. will be available for 1/1 meetings the entirety of the day to provide an update on the company’s financial performance and strategic growth initiatives and will also be providing an update in group format, slated to begin at 11:05 AM ET. The group presentation will be accompanied by a live webcast, available at the conference website, www.IDEASConferences.com, and at the investor relations section of the company's website: http://www.manitexinternational.com.

Anyone interested in requesting a 1/1 meeting is encouraged to request through the Ideas Conference on-line meeting platform, or by calling Peter Seltzberg, IR for Manitex, in advance.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes and railroad cranes), truck mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla. The company also has a minority ownership in ASV Holdings, Inc. which manufactures and sells a line of high-quality compact track and skid steer loaders.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY the Buyside FOR the Buyside” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com or by contacting Joe Noyons, (817) 778 -8424, jnoyons@threepa.com .

Contact:

Manitex International, Inc. Darrow Associates, Inc.

Steve Kiefer Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

President, Chief Operating Officer Investor Relations

(708) 237-2065 (516) 419-9915

skiefer@manitex.com pseltzberg@darrowir.com



