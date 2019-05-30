Official Members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2019 Get Ready for Russia

Following the WorldSkills Team Canada Selection Event, the official members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2019 were announced

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Skills/Compétences Canada announced the official members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2019 who will go on to compete on the international stage at WorldSkills Kazan 2019, this August. The list of official members is available on the Skills Canada Website .



WorldSkills Team Canada 2019 members are announced at the Closing Ceremony of the 2019 Skills Canada National Competition, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.





At the 2018 Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC), which was a qualifying year for the WorldSkills Competition, the two highest ranking age eligible participants in 27 identified Skill Areas were selected to participate in the next stage of the WorldSkills Selection Process. These WorldSkills Team Canada Prospects participated in various training and mental preparation programs, with the help of a trainer and expert, between September and May of 2018.

The WorldSkills Team Canada 2019 Prospects recently participated in a four day competition that coincided with the 2019 Skills Canada National Competition, in Halifax, where they went head-to-head competing for a coveted spot on Team Canada. The winners from this WorldSkills Team Canada Selection Event were named to WorldSkills Team Canada 2019 during the Closing Ceremony of SCNC Halifax 2019. They will continue their preparations for the highly challenging four day competition in Kazan.

“We are very proud of the hard work and dedication that Team Canada has demonstrated. We wish them the best of luck at WorldSkills Kazan 2019 where they will be competing for the title of international champion. The WorldSkills Competition is a great opportunity for competitors to test their skills against the best in the world and to showcase their talent”, said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.

The 30 Members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2019 will be competing at the 45th WorldSkills Competition in Kazan, Russia, from August 22 – 27, 2019 at the KAZAN EXPO International Exhibition Centre. These 30 competitors represent the best of their peers and will be representing their country with the goal of earning the title of world champion in their Skill Area. The WorldSkills Competition is held every two years and represents the best in international excellence in skilled trades and technologies. At this year’s WorldSkills Competition there will be more than 1,300 competitors from up to 80 Member countries

and regions who will compete in over 50 Skill Areas.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trades and technology careers among Canadian youth. For more information about the 45th WorldSkills Competition visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com .

