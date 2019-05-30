President's aide defends structures to deal with natural disasters

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 30 - The Minister of State and Head of Security Affairs Office of President Pedro Sebastião Thursday defended the creation of structures to deal with natural hazards and crises of various forms.,

Pedro Sebastiao was addressing a an opening ceremony of XIX Meeting of Defense Ministers of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), taking place in Luanda, Angola.

He stressed the importance of reflecting on cooperation in the field of United Nations peace operations as well as on joint response mechanism of the CPLP to situations of natural disasters.

Pedro Sebastião described cooperation in the area of ??defence as essential in terms of prevention, eradication of conflicts and scourges such as drought and epidemics, as well as the harmful consequences of climate change.

He minister also defended "preventive action as more beneficial and cheaper than the medicines supplies."

He also stated that economic, political and social challenges require a spirit of brotherhood, solidarity and mutual help.

The official suggested the sharing of experience and solidarity in the framework of development between communities and States.

In turn, the CPLP Executive Secretary, Francisco Teles, pointed to the fight against threats.

He quoted terrorism, cross-border crime, piracy, cyber-terrorism, migratory flows, pollution, climate change and natural disasters, among the community’s challenges.

To deal with the challenges, the diplomat called for quick, coordinated and simultaneous action.

