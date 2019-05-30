SysTools Optimizes Digital Commerce Operations and Improves Time to Market at a Global Level with 2Checkout

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that SysTools Software, a data recovery software provider and leader in digital forensics, has seen considerable improvements since selecting 2Checkout as their main digital commerce provider. The software company experienced enhancements in eCommerce operations, affiliate marketing, business insights, as well as time to market.



Before working with 2Checkout, SysTools was struggling to improve internal efficiencies and agility related to their online sales, both direct and via the channel. The main pain points were low cart conversion rates, limited out-of-the box functionality and delays in creating new marketing campaigns, as well as scarce support for affiliate marketing. In addition, the company was working with multiple providers, which led to siloed and disintegrated reporting and additional man hours required to conduct multiple campaigns across markets.

Since working with 2Checkout’s Avangate Monetization Platform, SysTools experienced an immediate improvement in eCommerce operations across multiple areas, including promotional, cross-selling and up-selling campaign set-up, cart recovery, refund management and shopper support, affiliate channel management, consolidated and customizable reporting, and many others.

“We’ve had amazing feedback internally about working with 2Checkout from several departments – starting with eCommerce, customer support, and affiliate managers. The finance team is also extremely pleased with the type of reporting we get from 2Checkout,” said Chirag Arora, Digital Marketing Manager at SysTools Software. “The overall dashboard is very easy to use, and we can track so many metrics with a single click. Both commercial and technical support is great. We couldn’t be happier with our decision to switch.”

“Companies today need to be very market nimble in order to outpace their competitors,” said Erich Litch, 2Checkout's President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are happy to see that we provide a commerce platform that clients such as SysTools can leverage to understand market insights and go to market quickly and be flexible in terms of the campaigns they run or the partners they choose at a global level.”

For more details about 2Checkout’s Avangate Monetization Platform and customer success stories, visit the company’s website .

About SysTools

SysTools is a digital forensics company that offers result-oriented support for businesses and consumers. SysTools will not only simplify your security operations and minimize risks, they will help protect your most crucial data, and effectively reduce the cost and complexity of your enterprise’s security infrastructure. SysTools is known for its products’ exceptional features and their premier expertise in data recovery and elimination of corrupted data, risk management, business compliance solutions, and email server management. Among SysTools’ recent breakthrough developments is MailXaminer, a signature email forensics software that has emerged as one of the leading global products in digital forensics. For more information, please visit https://www.systoolsgroup.com /.

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Get more information at www.2checkout.com .

