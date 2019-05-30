Admiral Capital Group Expands Senior Leadership Team with Addition of James Maher, Jr.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Admiral Capital Group announced today James Maher Jr., formerly of BlackRock and most recently Harbor Road Holdings, has joined the $1.7 billion investment management firm as a principal. Maher Jr. will primarily be responsible for investments across the firm’s value-add real estate platform.



/EIN News/ -- Since inception Admiral has acquired over 12,000 multifamily units, 1.1 million square feet of office, 790,000 square feet of retail and 900 hotel rooms. Admiral also has a growing portfolio in the sports, hospitality, entertainment and education sectors, including the Fitler Club in Philadelphia, Academy Sports & Outdoors, LeagueApps, Stack Sports and a fast-casual restaurant franchising platform in Texas.

"We are thrilled James has chosen to join the Admiral team. With him on board, we can accelerate our growth and continue to serve our rapidly growing investor base,” said Dan Bassichis, Admiral co-founder. "We have known James for many years and have tremendous confidence in the real estate expertise he contributes, and he is also an ideal cultural fit and strongly believes in our mission," he added.

Prior to joining Admiral, Maher Jr., worked at BlackRock for 13 years and left the firm in 2014 as a director on the real estate equity team in New York City. His responsibilities while at BlackRock included sourcing, underwriting, structuring joint venture partnerships, performing due diligence and closing real estate acquisitions and dispositions in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania on behalf of all BlackRock separate accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. After his time at BlackRock, Maher Jr. co-founded Harbor Road Holdings, a privately-held real estate investment company focused on acquiring and repositioning multifamily assets in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Maher Jr. earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University and an MS in real estate finance from NYU. He currently serves on the board of South Bronx Classical Charter Schools and is in charge of overseeing real estate decisions for the schools. Maher Jr. also serves as a member of the Prep for Prep Associates Council. Prep for Prep is a leadership development program that prepares promising students of color for success at independent schools throughout the Northeast.

"James is a very strong addition to our senior team and brings many years of institutional experience to the table," said David Robinson, Admiral co-founder. "James has a passion for improving education, and it is encouraging that our strong social mission is attracting talented leaders who are like-minded," Robinson added.

Maher Jr. will be based out of Admiral’s New York City office.

About Admiral Capital Group

Admiral Capital Group (“Admiral”) is a real estate and private equity investment firm with offices in New York, San Antonio and Dallas. Admiral was co-founded by David Robinson, US Naval Academy graduate, philanthropist and NBA Hall of Famer, and Daniel Bassichis, formerly of Goldman Sachs. Admiral has acquired over $1.6 billion of real estate assets through a series of discretionary funds and separate accounts, and targets value-add and core-plus opportunities in office, multifamily, hotel and retail properties. Admiral also invests in private equity and growth equity opportunities in the sports, hospitality, entertainment and education sectors through special purpose entities. Admiral's founders also have pledged 10% of their profits to philanthropic causes in certain areas where Admiral invests, building on Robinson's lifetime commitment to support education and lower-income communities. For more information, visit www.admiralcapitalgroup.com .

