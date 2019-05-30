Grace to Present at Deutsche Bank 2019 Global Industrials & Materials Summit

COLUMBIA, Md., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) today announced that Hudson La Force, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit in Chicago on Thursday, June 6, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT), the presentation will be webcast simultaneously on Grace’s website. To listen to the live audio webcast, go to http://investor.grace.com and click on the Events & Presentations tab in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be available there for at least 90 days.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 70 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Media Relations

Rich Badmington

T +1 410.531.4370

rich.badmington@grace.com Investor Relations

Jeremy Rohen

T +1 410.531.8234

jeremy.rohen@grace.com



