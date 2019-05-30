Precision NanoSystems to Present on NxGen Disruptive Technology at the 2019 BIO International Convention

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision NanoSystems (PNI), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative solutions for the development of genetic nanomedicines for gene and cell therapy used in oncology, rare disease and infectious disease, today announced that Dr. James Taylor, PNI’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, will make a company presentation titled, "How Precision NanoSystems’ NxGen Technology Drives the Creation of Transformative Nanomedicines.” Dr. Taylor will preview PNI’s proprietary NxGen microfluidic mixer designed exclusively for nanomedicine development with > 25x throughput of existing technology. The presentation will take place on Monday, June 3 at 4:15 PM in Theater 1.

Details of the Corporate Presentation:

Date: Monday, June 3, 2019

Time: 4:15 pm ET

Location: Company Presentation Theatre 1

Session ID: 550605

About Precision NanoSystems Inc.

Precision NanoSystems Inc. (PNI) proprietary NanoAssemblr Platform enables the rapid, reproducible, and scalable manufacture of next generation nanoparticle formulations for the targeted delivery of therapeutic and diagnostic agents to cells and tissues in the body. PNI provides instruments, reagents and services to life sciences researchers, including pharmaceutical companies, and builds strategic collaborations to revolutionize healthcare through nanotechnology. For more information, visit www.precisionnanosystems.com.

About the BIO International Convention

The BIO International Convention in Philadelphia celebrates the globally important innovations in biotech that start with one: one meeting, one theory, one trial, one breakthrough. Attendees will take advantage of unparalleled business partnering, gain insights in hundreds of education sessions, and network with 16,000+ of biotech's most influential. Learn more at convention.bio.org.

Jane Alleva Precision NanoSystems Inc. 1 778 877 5473 jalleva@precision-nano.com



