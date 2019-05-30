There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,089 in the last 365 days.

Two Day Seminar: Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs for Support Staff - London, United Kingdom - September 23-24, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Affairs for Support Staff" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An overview of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs for support staff

This two day course provides an introduction to Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs and the basics of drug development and has been designed specifically for those working in a support staff role. You will gain an overview of EU regulatory procedures required to register products in Europe and the regulatory activities that need to be complied with to keep products on the market. Pharmacovigilance and safety reporting will be covered as well as license variations and the commercial aspects of Pharmaceutical products. The course will provide a thorough grounding in the subject of Regulatory Affairs and enable you to perform in your role more effectively.

Course overview

Key Topics to be be covered:

  • Understand the Background of EU Law - Regulations, Directives and guidelines
  • Discover where you can find information on regulatory affairs, approvals, withdrawals etc
  • Assess the impact of the EU Clinical Trials Regulation
  • Gain an Understanding of the Common Technical Document
  • Discuss how to apply for a marketing authorisation in the EU - the Centralised, Decentralised and Mutual Recognition Procedures
  • Clarify Post Authorisation Obligations - Pharmacoviglance, variations and renewals

Who Should Attend:

This course is specifically designed for anyone working in Regulatory Affairs, including personal assistants, secretaries, administrators and any member of support staff wishing to gain a greater understanding of Regulatory Affairs in the Pharmaceutical Industry. It is also suitable for those who interface with the Regulatory Affairs function and who provide support to the Regulatory procedures and activities.

Agenda:

Programme - Day one

European Law - Regulations, Directives

  • Impact of Brexit
  • Where can we find the information on regulatory affairs, approvals, withdrawal?*
  • The Internet/publications
  • Approvals and withdrawals

The drug development process

  • Drug discovery
  • Pharmaceutical R&D
  • Non-clinical tests
  • Clinical studies - Phase I to IV
  • Registration

CASE STUDY 1

  • The EU Clinical Trials Directive and Regulation*
  • What is the process for running clinical trials in Europe?

Seeking scientific advice in Europe

  • What are the processes?

The Common Technical Document

  • Structure and content of a CTD

The European Medicines Agency

  • Impact of Brexit

Impact of Brexit

Programme - Day two

Applying for a Marketing Authorisation in the EU with discussion on the impact of Brexit

  • The EU Centralised Procedure
  • Decentralised Procedure
  • Mutual Recognition Procedure
  • National procedures

CASE STUDY 2

Generic applications

  • Requirements

Parallel trade

  • How the process works
  • Impact of Bexit

Managing product labelling

  • Company core data sheets
  • Updates to Summary of Product Characteristics

Post Authorisation Obligations; Pharmacovigilance, variations and renewals including discussion on the impact of Brexit

Pharmacovigilance and GCP inspections

Licence variations

  • Type I and Type II variations
  • Procedures and timelines

CASE STUDY 3 Renewals

Managing and supporting a regulatory affairs department

  • Things to consider
  • Maintaining oversight

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8d4by4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
