Two Day Seminar: Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs for Support Staff - London, United Kingdom - September 23-24, 2019

An overview of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs for support staff

This two day course provides an introduction to Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs and the basics of drug development and has been designed specifically for those working in a support staff role. You will gain an overview of EU regulatory procedures required to register products in Europe and the regulatory activities that need to be complied with to keep products on the market. Pharmacovigilance and safety reporting will be covered as well as license variations and the commercial aspects of Pharmaceutical products. The course will provide a thorough grounding in the subject of Regulatory Affairs and enable you to perform in your role more effectively.

Course overview



Key Topics to be be covered:

Understand the Background of EU Law - Regulations, Directives and guidelines

Discover where you can find information on regulatory affairs, approvals, withdrawals etc

Assess the impact of the EU Clinical Trials Regulation

Gain an Understanding of the Common Technical Document

Discuss how to apply for a marketing authorisation in the EU - the Centralised, Decentralised and Mutual Recognition Procedures

Clarify Post Authorisation Obligations - Pharmacoviglance, variations and renewals

Who Should Attend:



This course is specifically designed for anyone working in Regulatory Affairs, including personal assistants, secretaries, administrators and any member of support staff wishing to gain a greater understanding of Regulatory Affairs in the Pharmaceutical Industry. It is also suitable for those who interface with the Regulatory Affairs function and who provide support to the Regulatory procedures and activities.

Agenda:



Programme - Day one



European Law - Regulations, Directives

Impact of Brexit

Where can we find the information on regulatory affairs, approvals, withdrawal?*

The Internet/publications

Approvals and withdrawals

The drug development process

Drug discovery

Pharmaceutical R&D

Non-clinical tests

Clinical studies - Phase I to IV

Registration

CASE STUDY 1

The EU Clinical Trials Directive and Regulation*

What is the process for running clinical trials in Europe?

Seeking scientific advice in Europe

What are the processes?

The Common Technical Document

Structure and content of a CTD

The European Medicines Agency

Impact of Brexit

Impact of Brexit



Programme - Day two



Applying for a Marketing Authorisation in the EU with discussion on the impact of Brexit

The EU Centralised Procedure

Decentralised Procedure

Mutual Recognition Procedure

National procedures

CASE STUDY 2



Generic applications

Requirements

Parallel trade

How the process works

Impact of Bexit

Managing product labelling

Company core data sheets

Updates to Summary of Product Characteristics

Post Authorisation Obligations; Pharmacovigilance, variations and renewals including discussion on the impact of Brexit



Pharmacovigilance and GCP inspections



Licence variations

Type I and Type II variations

Procedures and timelines

CASE STUDY 3 Renewals



Managing and supporting a regulatory affairs department

Things to consider

Maintaining oversight

