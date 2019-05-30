Talend to Present on Accelerating Trusted Data at Scale for Cloud Analytics at Snowflake Summit

Enterprise cloud integration customer use cases powered by Talend also shared throughout data analytics event

/EIN News/ -- Redwood City, Calif., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced its presence at the upcoming Snowflake Summit, Snowflake’s first global user conference taking place in San Francisco, California, June 3-6, 2019. As a sponsor of the event, Talend will showcase at booth P2 its Talend Data Fabric suite of cloud apps for data integration and integrity, including Stitch Data Loader.



During Snowflake Summit, attendees will hear presentations from Talend, its partners, and its customers, including:



WHO: Guy Adams, CTO, Datalytyx

WHEN: Tuesday, June 4, 1:30 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

WHAT: For his presentation on “How to Democratize Modern Data Analytics for All Your Users,” Adams explains how iDirect, one of the world’s largest manufacturers for satellite network and communications hardware, wanted to enable big data analytics in the cloud. By deploying a joint solution from Datalytyx, Talend, and Snowflake, iDirect business users, including sales and marketing, now have direct access to relevant data analytics and data science capabilities. Any business user can manipulate data and spot business opportunities without a background in statistics or technology, and without incurring additional IT costs or needing dedicated resources.



WHO: Andrew Crider, Director of Analytics, Trainz

WHEN: Wednesday, June 5, 11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

WHAT: In his presentation, “Salesforce = Snowforce ... Cleaned Salesforce Data with Stitch and Snowflake,” Crider explains how doing sales forecasting out of Salesforce was problematic due to manually entered data. Attendees will learn how Salesforce used a combination of Stitch, Looker, and Snowflake as its data provider to fix data inconsistencies, incorporate other data, and increase the accuracy of its sales forecasts.



WHO: Jake Stein, Senior Vice President of Stitch, Talend

WHEN: Wednesday, June 5, 2:40 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

WHAT: Stein’s presentation, “Accelerate and Scale Your Cloud Analytics,” will cover how the building of a data warehouse has never been easier with cloud-native data warehouses like Snowflake. As a longtime partner, Talend has been providing tools to ingest, transform, cleanse, and govern data in Snowflake to provide trusted data at speed and scale for business. This session will review how Talend can quickly get your initial data warehouse project up and running with the data needed as well as how to scale that from a departmental solution to an enterprise data warehouse.



WHO: Ricky Sharma, Solution Architect, Slalom; Soumya Ghosh, Solution Principal, Slalom

WHEN: Thursday, June 6, 9:25 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

WHAT: Sharma explains in his presentation, “Modern Reusable Data Load Accelerator for Snowflake using Talend,” how the world is moving towards Data Discovery, Analysis, Machine learning and Predictive Analytics. However, a constraint to perform data analysis is the need to load and maintain your data efficiently, requiring extensive efforts and resources. Slalom’s Data Load Accelerator provides a Talend & Snowflake based re-usable Data Ingestion framework that produces datasets in days instead of weeks or months! It is a single source code managed by profile tables that dynamically drive processing. Accelerator helps you ingest structured and semi-structured data sets from S3/blob much faster, and adopt a consistent and sustainable data ingestion standard.



WHO: Rene Greiner, VP Data Integration, Uniper Energy

WHEN: Thursday, June 6, 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

WHAT: Greiner will share his presentation, “Building a Digital Platform at Uniper.” Uniper, an international energy company located in Düsseldorf, Germany, is using Snowflake as a central data lake in its Data Analytics Platform on Microsoft Azure. In this session Uniper will share its insights about motivation, data strategy and transformation road-map into a data-driven organization. Sample use case will be shared with the audience to show how Snowflake is used for data analytics across Uniper's organization.



About Talend

Talend ( NASDAQ: TLND ), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business. Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.



Over 3,000 global enterprise customers choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.



For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

