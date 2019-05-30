Physician & Researcher Dr. William Matzner explains Reye’s Syndrome in a new article

William Lee Matzner, MD - California, Simi Valley William L Matzner, Simi Valley, CA Medical doctor and analyst Dr William L Matzner, California Dr William Matzner, Physician and Researcher, California Dr William Lee Matzner, Simi Valley, California

Reye’s Syndrome affects in particular children and young teenagers who are recovering from a viral disease. Dr. William Matzner published an article on this.

it is extremely important to opt for emergency medical treatment if your child or anyone near you shows any of the warning indications of Reye’s disease.” — Dr. William Matzner, California (Healthcare Analytics, LLC)

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Among all the other diseases and syndromes, the one that probably baffles the human mind the most is Reye’s syndrome. It is a very rare yet equally serious condition that mostly comes unannounced. The reason why it is considered confusing is its unknown cause, however, it has been observed that 90% of the cases are related to aspirin use after a viral infection.This syndrome mostly affects children and young teenagers who are on the road to recovery from a viral disease such as the flu or chickenpox. Reye’s syndrome is also known to cause liver and brain inflammation.Dr. William Matzner has published an article about it. The complete article will be published on the Blog of Dr. Matzner at https://drwilliammatzner.blogspot.com Signs and symptoms of Reye’s syndrome heavily depend on its stage. For instance, symptoms of the syndrome on its first stage include confusion, personality changes, headaches etc. On the contrary, last stage Reye’s syndrome involves seizures, multiple organ failure, and loss of consciousness. Any of the symptoms of the last stage require immediate treatment otherwise it does, quite often, lead to death. However, timely diagnosis and treatment can most certainly save a child's life.Since Aspirin has been linked to the disease, it’s advised to not give aspirin to children and teenagers for subtle conditions like fever or pain. Safer alternatives of medications such as Tylenol, Advil and Motrin etc can be used in case of high fever or immense pain.Signs and SymptomsSigns and symptoms do not just differ based on the stage of the syndrome but also on the age of the patient. For instance, for children aged two and below, the initial signs of Reye's syndrome may include diarrhea and rapid breathing.As the syndrome progresses, signs and symptoms start becoming more severe. In later stages, symptoms include irritableness, aggressiveness and irrational conduct.Last stage of Reye’s syndrome leaves little room for survival. The symptoms of the last phase include confusion, disorientation and hallucinations, limb paralysis, weakness, seizures and convulsions, extreme lethargy, and even sporadic unconsciousness.CausesWhile it is believed that the use of Aspirin may cause the onset in children recovering from diseases, there are other possible causes. The use of aspirin in children who have a preexisting underlying fatty acid oxidation disorder (FAO) has also been linked to the disease. FAO disorders are a group of genetic metabolic disorders where the patient’s body is not capable of breaking down the fatty acids due to the absence, lack or malfunctioning of an enzyme.At other times, exposure to some particular toxins, like insecticides, pesticides, herbicides and paint thinner can also trigger the syndrome.Risk factorsCertain factors, when occurring collectively, can trigger and/or increase the risk of Reye’s syndrome. These risk factors include:* The use of aspirin to treat a viral illness like flu, chickenpox, common cold or an upper respiratory infection* Suffering from an underlying fatty acid oxidation disorderComplicationsAlthough most of the children and teenagers suffering from Reye's syndrome survive, delaying treatment can result in severe complications including varying degrees of irreversible brain damage, permanent liver scarring, and even death.Preventive measuresAlthough aspirin is approved for consumption by children over the age 3, it should be completely avoided by children recovering from viral infections, particularly flu, cold and chickenpox. Medications that should be avoided include aspirin on its own, as well as drugs that contain aspirin formula.Another popular preventive measure practiced by hospitals and medical facilities is c screening infants for fatty acid oxidation disorders in order to determine if the newborn is at a greater risk of developing Reye's syndrome. Once it has been determined, infants with identified fatty acid oxidation disorders are prescribed safer alternatives.It should also be noted that aspirin is sometimes sold by other names too, such as acetylsalicylic acid, salicylic acid, acetylsalicylate, salicylate salts and salicylate – all of which need to be avoided. You could also prevent the disease by vaccinating your children against viral infections.Now that you have been made aware of the syndrome, its complications, and particulars, it is extremely important to opt for emergency medical treatment if your child or anyone near you shows any of the warning indications of Reye’s disease. Potentially fatal symptoms of Reye’s disease include seizures, unconsciousness, vomiting, lethargy or abrupt behavior changes. Timely action can save a precious life, notes Dr. Matzner.About William Lee Matzner , M.D., PhD, FACPDr. William L. Matzner works in the area of healthcare economics consulting at Healthcare Analytics, LLC, in California. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Stanford University. He received his M.D. with Honors from Baylor College of Medicine. In 1988, he was the Solomon Scholar for Resident Research at Cedar Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Matzner subsequently was awarded a PhD in Neuro Economics from Claremont Graduate University. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Palliative Medicine. He has researched and published extensively on the issue of reproduction and immunology in medical literature. He has been in private practice since 1989, specializing in Reproductive Immunology and Internal medicine.Website: https://drwilliammatzner.com Consulting Website: https://healthcareanalytics.biz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/william-matzner-md-phd-mba-60219730 Blog: https://drwilliammatzner.blogspot.com News: https://hype.news/dr-william-matzner/ News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-william-matzner News: https://medicogazette.com/dr-william-matzner

